The office is 15 years old: find out what the cast is doing so far

What are you doing? A peaceful place, who starred and directed the man behind the beloved Jim Halpert (alongside his wife Emily Blunt) It was a huge surprise success in 2018 as the expected release of the sequel was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On the television side, Krasinski plays the headline (and legendary) Jack Ryan in the hit series Amazon Prime, in which he also serves as a producer and was renewed for a third season. Through his production company, Krasinski served as executive producer at Lip sync battle and the 2016 critically acclaimed film Manchester by the sea.

After they got married at George ClooneyAs the property of Como in 2008, Krasinski and Blunt welcomed two daughters: Hazelnut color, 6 and Violet, 3. They are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, counting the Clooneys, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds and more among his close friends.