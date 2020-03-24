The new Instagram feature is perfect for connecting with isolated friends: BGR

Instagram has introduced a new feature called Co-Watching that allows you to view photos and videos in the app while chatting with your friends.

Instagram has also added new stickers that you can use to promote social distancing and hand washing.

Instagram will remove COVID-19 accounts that are not published by credible healthcare organizations.

Whether you're a social butterfly or prefer to go it alone, being forced to stay indoors and avoid seeing your friends and family for what could end in weeks or months will be difficult. People have been finding creative ways to spend time with loved ones, from daily phone calls to Zoom video chats and Google Hangouts, to online gaming sessions. And now Instagram is doing its part to help its users connect with each other while keeping them safe with a variety of new features unveiled on Tuesday.

The highlight of Tuesday's update is a feature called Co-Watching, which allows you to view Instagram posts alongside your friends while video chatting. You can start a video chat with a friend by tapping the video chat icon in the direct inbox or in a direct thread, and then view the saved photos or videos, liked and suggested by tapping the photo icon on the lower left corner of chat. Then you can talk to your friends on the go on Instagram.

After spending several hours of my weekend sitting in front of my laptop camera chatting with friends, I can see that this new Instagram feature will be used a lot in the coming weeks. People search for distractions they can find, and for some of us, the only thing that distracts more than scrolling through Instagram for hours without thinking is scrolling through Instagram for hours on end with a group of friends.

In addition to Co-Watching, Instagram also includes more educational resources within Instagram Search. If you search for the new coronavirus or COVID-19, you will be directed to accounts that can provide you with accurate and timely information about the pandemic, such as the World Health Organization. There are also stickers that you can use to remind people to practice social distancing and to wash their hands regularly.

Instagram is doing its best to stop the spread of misinformation in the app. COVID-19 accounts will be removed from account recommendations unless published by a trusted health organization. Additionally, content in the feed or in Stories that has been deemed false by third-party fact checkers will be reduced.

Now you can also quickly identify and support coronavirus relief efforts in the new COVID-19 section of the Donation label. The label will be available in additional countries starting this week as well.

