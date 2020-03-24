The legendary AR glasses from Apple can be launched as early as 2022 – BGR

Apple can launch its long-rumored AR glasses from 2022.

Apple has long considered augmented reality to be a next-generation feature, and Tim Cook noted that it has the potential to change both the game and the iPhone.

Rumors that Apple will launch augmented reality glasses have been circulating for years, although it remains unclear if the product will ever come out of the development stage.

Remember a few years back when Apple's biggest buzz centered around whether Apple was going to design its own HDTV? One day there would be a report alleging that a branded Apple TV was only a year or two away, and the next there would be a report that Apple abandoned the project entirely.

These days, a similar dynamic has emerged involving Apple's legendary AR glasses project. Rumors that Apple released a pair of smart glasses have persisted for almost four years right now. The first rumor claimed that Apple would release AR glasses starting in 2018. Then that date changed to 2020. Then we heard rumors that the project was completely canceled. And now comes the news of Digitimes He claims that Apple's AR glasses could be launched as early as 2022.

Digitimes It has somewhat of an erratic record regarding Apple rumors, so you may want to take the report with a grain of salt. Still, it's worth noting that we've seen a handful of similar reports in recent months from more credible sources.

Late last year, for example, a report from The Information also aired that Apple plans to launch AR glasses (and perhaps a headset as well) sometime in 2022. The report specifically claimed that Apple executives openly discussed the product versus to a group of 1,000 Apple employees.

You may also recall that the code found in an iOS 13 build from a few months ago contained references to AR apps and devices.

Putting the release schedule aside, and assuming Apple does in fact plan to bring a pair of AR glasses to the market, what exactly is the product going to bring to the table?

Well, from what we've put together so far, Apple has done a solid job of miniaturizing the technology inside so that the glasses actually look just like normal glasses, with moderately "thick frames that house the battery and chips."

Regarding functionality, the glasses will be placed as an accessory and will show the relevant information in real time. Some previous rumors about Apple's AR glasses claim that the device will be able to answer calls and will include a microphone for dial-up and Siri. We also saw a report that the glasses will include an accelerometer to record commands when a user moves their head to look in a different direction.

Lastly, a report a few years ago indicated that Apple's AR glasses will not come with a camera to preserve battery life.

Image source: Martin Hajek