The latest casualties of Italian coronavirus deaths hope the worst is over | News from Italy

Deaths in Italy from the coronavirus have increased in the past 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said Tuesday, hoping that the epidemic in the world's worst-affected country has eased.

The death toll rose by 743 on Tuesday, the second highest daily number since the outbreak in the northern regions emerged on February 21, after more encouraging numbers in the previous two days.

About 602 deaths were recorded Monday, well below the world record of 793 deaths last Saturday.

Plus:

Italy has seen more deaths than any other country, and the latest figures show that 6,820 people died from the infection in just one month.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 69,176 on Tuesday, but with Italy testing only people with severe symptoms, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said the true number of infected people was probably 10 times higher.

"A ratio of one certified case out of 10 is credible," Angelo Borrelli told La Repubblica newspaper, stating that he believed some 700,000 people might have been infected.

However, there was reassuring evidence that the rate of coronavirus infection in Italy was slowing.

ORThe new officially registered infections rose just 8 percent, the same as on Monday, and the lowest level since Italy recorded its first death on February 21.

It had been running at a maximum of 50 percent in early March.

Borrelli said more data in the coming days will help show "whether the growth curve is really flattening out."

Still, the latest data is a disappointment for a country that has been locked up for two weeks, with schools, bars and restaurants closed and Italians forbidden to leave their homes to meet all essential needs.

"Most public opinion welcomed the closure as necessary," journalist Francesco Giambertone told Al Jazeera, speaking from Milan.

"Basically we have to test more, and people already know this. Therefore, new measures will probably be implemented in Italy to try to track the movement of people using their GPS, their smartphones, because the blockade may not be enough. "

On Monday, the government closed all companies that are not considered essential to the nation's vital requirements supply chain.

After the latest figures, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tightened the fines for people who leave their homes to a maximum of 3,000 euros ($ 3,225), from a previous high of 206 euros.

"Each of us must play our part," he told reporters at a news conference on a remote video link.

"If everyone obeys the rules, they not only protect themselves and their loved ones, but they will allow the entire national community to come out of this emergency."

Meanwhile, the global health emergency continues to generate fear in the rest of Europe and the United States.

Scientists believe that countries like Spain and France are following in Italy's footsteps with a delay of a few weeks.

Deaths in Spain on Tuesday rose by 514 in one day, the most since the outbreak, totaling 2,696. It also reported 6,600 new cases of coronavirus, bringing infections nationwide to 39,673.