The last desperate days of a domestic worker in Lebanon | Lebanon News

Beirut, Lebanon – On the morning of March 13, Faustina Tay sent a final desperate message to an activist group she had contacted about the abuse she was experiencing at the hands of her Lebanese employers.

"God please help me," wrote the 23-year-old Ghanaian domestic worker.

About 18 hours later, she was found dead.

Tay's body was discovered in a parking lot underneath his employer's four-story house in the southern suburbs of Beirut between 3 and 4 a.m. on March 14.

A coroner who examined his body found that his death was caused by a head injury "as a result of falling from a high place and crashing into a solid body."

The doctor found no "marks of physical assault." A search of Tay's employers' house found no signs of fighting, and the death was being investigated as suicide, according to a police report.

Hussein Dia, whose Tay house lived and worked for 10 months at the time of her death, told Al Jazeera that he and his family had been sleeping when she died.

Dia said she did not know what had led the 23-year-old to take her own life and denied having physically assaulted her: "I never put a hand on him."

But in the week before his death, Tay sent dozens of text messages and more than 40 minutes of voice messages to Canada-based activist group This Is Lebanon, and to his brother in Ghana, providing detailed reports of physical abuse. recurring.

This Is Lebanon names and embarrasses employers accused of online maid abuse in an attempt to solve the problems domestic workers face on a case-by-case basis.

Human Rights Watch found in a 2010 report that the Lebanese judiciary does not hold employers responsible for the abuses, while security agencies often do not "properly investigate allegations of violence or abuse."

Tay told the group that Dia and Ali Kamal, the owner of the domestic workers agency that had brought her to Lebanon, had beaten her twice between January 16 and March 6.

Kamal had beaten her along with one of her employees, Hussein, she said.

In the messages, Tay repeatedly expressed concern that talking about her terrible experience could lead to further abuse and the confiscation of her phone, which she said had taken place once before.

She also feared much worse.

"I'm scared. I'm scared; they could kill me," he said, in a chilling voice memo to activists.

& # 39; Modern slavery & # 39;

Tay's form of death is not uncommon in Lebanon, a country with approximately 250,000 domestic workers. Two die each week, according to the country's General Security intelligence agency, and many fall from tall buildings during failed escape attempts, or in cases that are considered suicide.

Domestic workers like Tay are employed under the country's notorious kafala system, which links their legal residence to their employer, making it very difficult for them to finish their contracts.

This sponsorship system, which exists in several countries in the Middle East, has facilitated a variety of abuses, such as non-payment of wages, lack of rest time and days off, and physical and sexual assault.

Former Lebanese Labor Minister Camille Abousleiman compared the system to "modern slavery,quot; and began a reform process that is still in its early stages.

Women who come to Lebanon for domestic work from a number of Southeast Asian and African countries, such as the Philippines, Nepal and Ethiopia, generally seek to support their families in their countries and eventually return.

Tay's case sheds light on the type of abuse that ends when many return to their families in coffins.

Migrant domestic workers carry placards during a protest in the Lebanese capital of Beirut in 2019 (Anwar Amro / AFP)

From Accra to Beirut

Just over 10 months before his death, Tay had been running a small noodle business in Ghana's capital Accra with the financial help of his brother Joshua Demanya, who works as a driver.

Demanya told Al Jazeera that he had advised his sister not to go to Lebanon "because there have been stories of people going there and suffering so much that they flee."

Tay ignored her brother's advice and arrived in Beirut on May 5 to start working in the Dia department, where he lives with his wife, Mona, and their three children.

There, she did not have her own room, instead, she slept on a sofa in the kitchen. She complained that she was overworked, had no days off, and was usually only able to fall asleep at 2 a.m. and they woke her up at 8 a.m.

"I should have stayed,quot;

He quickly regretted his decision to leave Ghana. In November 2019, he texted his brother: "I should have stayed (and) continued my business."

In January, she told her employers that she was no longer able to work for them and asked that they send her back home. They refused: "I paid $ 2,000 and I told him: 'Take it easy, we will let you travel after Ramadan'," Dia recalled saying.

It was then that Tay said Dia hit her the first time, on January 16, before taking her to Kamal's agency, where she said Kamal and Hussein beat her.

They both denied the claims when contacted by Al Jazeera. Kamal said that his agency, established in 1992, brings approximately 1,000 domestic workers to Lebanon each year. "The state would have closed us a long time ago," if they mistreated domestic workers, she said.

Kamal informed Tay that the only way she would return home would be if she worked two more months with the Dia family to pay for her ticket back to Ghana.

Sri Lankan domestic workers in a shelter run by Caritas, a group that works to protect the rights of migrant workers (Anwar Amro / AFP)

She agreed.

But when the deal came in March, she contacted This Is Lebanon and said Dia was refusing to let her go. A few days later, on March 10, she said that Dia, Kamal and Hussein beat her again.

"My boss hit me mercilessly yesterday (and) this morning he took me to the office (and) they beat me again, this is the second time they beat me in the office."

Dia said that she had taken Tay to the agency with the intention of letting her travel, but that she received a call two hours after the agency: "We solved it, she will travel in July."

Demanya said her sister had accepted "out of fear."

Faustina sent several photos to her family in Ghana (Courtesy of the Demanya family)

& # 39; I don't want to die here & # 39;

Al Jazeera informed the Lebanese Ministry of Labor about Tay's case. An adviser to Labor Minister Lamia Yammine said the names of Tay's employers had been noted and the ministry would be informed if they requested that they be allowed to hire another domestic worker.

He said they would be permanently blacklisted "if it is later shown that suicide was caused by abuse."

On March 12, Tay sent a series of photos to her brother, which appeared to show a swollen hand, a bruise on her forearm, and a scratch under her eye that she said were caused by the blows.

He also shared a photo of a bloody tissue that he said was the result of a nosebleed.

Despite the abuse, she described, Tay expressed a strong will to live.

"I am very, very weak," he said in a voice message, describing the pain in his wrist, legs, and neck.

"Please help me. Help me return to my country for treatment. Please, I don't want to die here."