The improvised morgue of the ice rink in Spain receives the first delivery of bodies | News

The first hearse arrived at the Madrid ice rink on Tuesday, quickly transformed into a makeshift morgue as Spanish authorities rushed to deal with a growing death toll from the coronavirus.

Spain It is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy, with 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 confirmed cases after 6,600 cases and more than 500 deaths were reported overnight, the largest daily increase since the start of the crisis.

Approximately 14 percent of infections are from healthcare workers.

Authorities said Monday the facility was unable to cope and agreed to transform the Palacio de Hielo shopping center, home to an Olympic-size ice rink, into a morgue.

Reuters TV images showed vehicles in the building cordoned off by masked police officers.

The army disinfected 179 nursing homes on Monday and plans to clean another 96 on Tuesday, authorities said.

Members of the Military Emergency Unit leave a nursing home for the elderly after carrying out disinfection procedures in Madrid (Susana Vera / Reuters)

The state attorney opened an investigation after Defense Minister Margarita Robles said the army had found neglected bodies in nursing homes. She did not say what had caused her death.

In the southern region of Andalusia, the mayor of a small town asked for help after reporting that 38 of 42 residents at the local nursing home had tested positive for the virus, along with 60 percent of staff.

"The virus does not kill people … what kills people is the system," Rafael Aguilera, mayor of Alcalá del Valle said at a press conference.

How does the coronavirus behave? (1:38)

"Our older adults need a permanent solution now. We need oxygen, ambulances and hospitals," he said in a video posted on the city's Facebook page. "One person died in our arms because we couldn't get oxygen."

While Madrid represented for a long time approximately half of SpainIn coronavirus cases, new data released Tuesday showed that it now had just under a third of the total, in a sign that the epidemic is spreading across the country.

Spanish airport operator Aena said it would close most terminals at Madrid and Barcelona's main airports, as air traffic plummeted due to travel restrictions imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

Transportation minister José Luis Abalos said traffic through Aena's airports had dropped 82 percent since the state of emergency was enforced on March 14.

Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told the Catalan radio station Cadena Ser that the government was working to return Spaniards who were traveling abroad at the time of the outbreak and who have had trouble flying home.

Approximately 1,200 people were brought back last weekend and the government is in contact with the airlines for the return of Spaniards from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Peru, Indonesia and the Philippines, he said.