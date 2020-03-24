The great African world music saxophone Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus at 86 – Up News Info San Francisco

PARIS (AP) – Manu Dibango, who fused African rhythms with funk to become one of the most influential musicians in world dance music, died of the coronavirus. He was 86 years old.

Born in Cameroon, he studied classical piano and music theory in Paris and Brussels. He started playing the jazz saxophone in the 1950s and gained international fame with his 1972 song "Soul Makossa,quot;.

The song has been sampled by dozens of hip-hop artists.

Dibango made entertainment headlines in the US. USA After suing Michael Jackson and Rihanna for trying their music. Jackson's "Wanna Be Startin 'Somethin,quot; on his record-setting album "Thriller,quot; cited a refrain from Soul Makossa. Jackson's estate was settled out of court, according to the New York Times.

According to Dibango's music editor, he died in a hospital in the Paris region.

Funeral services will be "carried out in strict privacy,quot;, followed by a tribute "when possible."

Funerals in France have been limited to 20 people in the closest circle of the deceased due to a confinement to try to stem the spread of COVID-19.



