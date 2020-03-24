The CineEurope Convention postponed until August in Barcelona – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLa71ccb4ed62e3c99b0ab5d18c97038a611% %MINIFYHTMLa71ccb4ed62e3c99b0ab5d18c97038a612%

After setting the Up News Info of May 4 to decide whether CineEurope would take place as planned in June, the organizers of the Film Expo Group have said they will postpone the main exhibition convention for August. Originally scheduled from June 22 to 25 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the annual event has been moved from August 3 to 6. With safety in mind and aiming to give participants broad notice for travel and scheduling, Film Expo has left the door open for passing August dates depending on how the coronavirus situation evolves, and will provide more updates in the coming months.

CineEurope is a key stop on the Hollywood Studios' annual calendar as they present their upcoming lists to European film operators. The event regularly attracts great talents to the Spanish city.

In a memo to the industry, Robert and Andrew Sunshine of Film Expo and the team wrote that in the midst of the current situation, they were "unsure" to be able to safely continue with CineEurope by the June dates and have instead set your eyes on August calendar.

"We believe that holding the 2020 show is important, not only because of the morale of the industry (we will not have had an important convention for more than 12 months), but also as a clear sign that we are again open for business & # 39 ;. ”(Read the full note below)

Film Expo was forced to cancel CineAsia last year amid mounting violence and anti-government protests in Hong Kong. That event will now take place in Bangkok next December. Earlier this month, the National Association of Theater Owners said it was canceling CinemaCon 2020, which had been scheduled for March 30 to April 2 in Las Vegas.

CineEurope is the official convention of the International Union of Cinemas representing 42K screens in 38 European countries. Today, UNIC separately urged national governments to support European exhibitors during the COVID-19 crisis. Already, markets like France and Italy have begun to take steps to help lessen the financial impact of the outbreak of cinema closings across the continent.

Here is Film Expo Group's full note on CineEurope:

IMPORTANT NOTICE ABOUT CINEEUROPE 2020

During this unprecedented time, we hope that you, your colleagues, and your families stay safe and healthy.

You will know that we recently communicated our intention to inform you before May 4, 2020 if we intended to continue CineEurope on the dates planned for June.

However, since your safety and well-being are our top priority, and given current news around the world, we are not sure that we can safely operate CineEurope by the time those dates arrive.

Because of that, we have made the decision to re-date CineEurope 2020 to run from August 3-6, 2020.

We hope that by this time, we can do so safely, but again, to give you broad notice, we will inform you of our final decision by June 19, 2020.

We believe that holding the 2020 show is important, not only because of the morale of the industry (we will not have had an important convention for more than 12 months), but also as a clear sign that we are again & # 39; open for business & # 39 ;. & # 39;

It will be a great opportunity for the industry to come together and celebrate the resurgence of business and for studios to show their colleagues their upcoming film content and release schedule for the next 12 months.

Of course, we will not organize CineEurope 2020 unless it is safe to do so and we know that the convention will be successful. If the outbreak continues at that time, or if travel restrictions do not allow everyone to travel, then of course we will not proceed.

Again, to confirm, our plan is that CineEurope 2020 will run from 3 to 6 August 2020 at the CCIB in Barcelona.

Our priority remains the safety of our attendees and we are committed to being absolutely transparent in our thinking in the months ahead.

In the meantime, stay safe and join us in the hope that today's challenges will end soon so that our industry can return to its full glory.

Best regards.

Bob, Andrew, Phil and Laura