The best sports sketches of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;, classified

The coronavirus has postponed sports and "Saturday Night Live,quot; (for the moment, anyway). But in the rich half-decade of this show's history, there are plenty of sports-related sketches to watch as you wait for your favorite teams to return to the field / court / track.

%MINIFYHTML243bf288ecb01a86ecab71b3abba917311% %MINIFYHTML243bf288ecb01a86ecab71b3abba917312%

It was difficult even to narrow the field, considering that the show has had the benefit of athletes performing host duties and plenty of work material, from the all-drug Olympics to the March Madness square brackets (and square brackets). Real Madness) to hosts like Eli to Peyton Manning. & # 39; SNL & # 39; He has strived to skew the sports we love to watch and the people we love to watch them play.

With that, here are the rankings of the best "Saturday Night Live sports sketches,quot;:

MORE: A Guide for Sports Fans on Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and More

Honorable mentions:

Bill Swerski's superfans: bears vs. giants

Weekend Update: Kevin Nealon at the Drug Olympics

US Men's Straight Figure Skating Championship USA

Eli Manning: Organization of the Little Brothers

CBS Sports: Tournament of Real Madness

17. ESPN Classic: Women's Curling World Cup 1987

Because is good: "SNL,quot; has several variations of this sketch, and all focus on women's sports and broadcasters who have no idea. Their product endorsements are incorrect, but of good character and well-intentioned.

Best line:

(Jason Sudeikis, as Pete Twinkle): "Greg, I have to ask you, what is the purpose of those brushes?"

(Will Forte as Greg Stink): "I have no idea."

(Twinkle): "Well, I mean, if you had to stab in the dark."

(Stinks): "Oh, I would probably kill someone."

16. Weekend update: David Ortiz on getting shot

Because is good: Kenan Thompson could read the dictionary and it would be entertaining. But he manages to capture Big Daddy's dumb side, and Big Daddy loves a big lunch. The funniest and funniest part of these sketches is always their endorsement of products that seem unrealistic, but hey, it's Big Papi's money.

Best line: "I had to go to the hospital in the Dominican Republic. Do you know what they have there in the hospital? They bought Mofongo. Chicharones. Veal fillets with beef steak."

Runner-up: "Hair BNB. You need a wig for the weekend, use Hair BNB. Each wig is made of 100% guinea pig hair. It itches a lot."

15. March Madness

Because is good: This sketch is hard to find, and although parts of it are a little deaf (hinting that a woman would only choose a stand based on pet tenderness, for example), we can see Peyton Manning grow up visibly more frustrated, and then be shot mocked in half of the sketch.

Best line:

(Sudeikis as Chris Graham): "This year, Arizona was supposed to make it to Elite Eight. Instead, once again, they turned out to be the Peyton Manning of the tournament."

(Manning as Ted Trimble): "What do you mean?"

(Graham): "Well, you know how, every year, Arizona comes in with impressive stats and all the excitement, and, every year, they vanish."

14. Weekend Update: Barkley and Shaquille O & # 39; Neal in the NBA

Because is good: Thompson and Jay Pharoah are the true dream comedy team. They make you laugh as much as the audience. Again, Thompson makes a big impression, and Pharoah just takes it to another level of madness.

Best line: "Shaq man, you have to get in shape. You are my emergency contact, man!"

Runner-up: "This man grew so big that his brain fell down his neck. It's all empty air up there, man. I can see through his ears, it's turbid."

13. Get in the bag, Brandon!

Because is good: We all know those parents who pushed their kids in Little League. Ferrell's transitions from maniacally yelling at his son to speaking calmly to the parents around him, and the growing terror of people in the stands begging Brandon to get on the bag, make comedy gold.

Best line: "I'LL LOVE A TUBE IN A CRAWLS SPACE IF IT'S NOT IN THE BAG!

12. Weekend update: LaVar Ball on the Big Baller brand

Because is good: Again, Thompson shines eccentricly. It can be hard to make celebrities who are already a little crazy look fun, but their LaVar Ball is a treasure trove of print.

Best line: "He'll win a lot more than that. NBA MVP! Finals MVP! He'll win an ESPY, a Grammy, a Purple Heart! And get the best truck in his class for J.D. Power and Associates!"

Runner-up: "You haven't seen what I can do! Look at me! I'm 8 feet tall! I can jump 20 feet tall! I once jumped on a Super Target. Last Thanksgiving, I ate 100 turkeys."

11. & # 39; Out of the lines & # 39;

Because is good: Watch Melissa McCarthy toss toasters and bricks at players, shoot them with a T-shirt cannon, try to run them over with a golf cart, and have them serve their dinner. Well done physical comedy.

Best line: We can't print the things that Sheila Kelly yells at her players, so just trust us and look at the sketch.

10. Sunday Night Football Theme Song

Because is good: Get up close to Bill Hader's impression of Cris Collinsworth, stick with Jane Lynch rocking her own lyrics (delving into the story of the Eagles, nacho recipes, and then just naming the players on each team). Cuts to Al Michaels and Collinsworth at the booth only make the situation more ridiculous.

Best line: (sung by Jane Lynch) "Eagles lost a quarterback, Michael Vick / He used to fight dogs, but he's sick tonight."

9. Spartan cheerleaders in a chess tournament

Because is good: The energy, passion, and intensity of the real cheerleaders only make even the kids at the chess club think they are losers.

Best line:

(Ferrell as Craig): "OMG! He's going for the Bishop of Glenn."

(Cheri Oteri as Arianna): "Protect your bishop, Glenn!"

(Craig): "Don't lose your bishop so early. Protect your bishop. Watch out for his horse. Oh, that's a great defensive move."

Runner-up: (Cheer): "So you want a victory, well, that makes you wiser, because one thing's for sure, you're not Bobby Fischer. Bobby Fischer! Where is he? I don't know! Know!"

MORE: Top 20 Moments in & # 39; The Office & # 39 ;, ranked

8. Space, the infinite frontier: Dr. Kent Wahler

Because is good: Seeing Ferrell hold that head shake is only worth your time. But stick with Jeff Goldblum, who can't hide his amusement, or his confusion.

Best line: "It's a simple question, doctor. Would you eat the moon if it were made of ribs?"

7. Small chocolate donuts

Because is good: A classic early sketch featuring comedy legend John Belushi as a donut-fueled cigarette smoking decathlon champion.

Best line: "I got a lot of training miles for that day. And I had a lot of donuts. Little chocolate donuts."

6. Soccer halftime speech

Because is good: Woody Harrelson is the best high school soccer coach possible. The rules themselves are absurd, and Thompson appears as a highly shocked legend of the Steelers D.C. Timmons.

Best line: "Behind the head, PUT YOUR PRINCESS ON THE BED!"

5. Introduction to the NFL

Because is good: The serious-faced cast sets the tone for the NFL introductions perfectly. His convictions range from assaults to treason to involuntary prostitution. Players will also not discuss their penalties as they will not receive any. Sometimes the truth is the funniest part.

Best line: "Marvin Ingram, I was charged with sexual assault at THE Ohio State University."

Runner-up: "Victor Nápoles, a lot of things!"

Runner-up: "Wash Washington, I hit a mailman, that's a federal baby."

MORE: all the athletes who organized & # 39; SNL & # 39; and his best sketches

4. Sports announcer

Because is good: Chance the Rapper is very cold and knows nothing about hockey. By listing the absurdities of the sport (fights, names with too many vowels) you realize that the sport could actually be as strange as he thinks it is.

Best line: "But hey, as they say in hockey … let's do that hockey. I miss the Knicks. I'm just kidding. Lazlo Holmes, on the rink, very cold, Rangers vs. Oilies."

3. Yankee wives

Because is good: Jeter, David Wells and David Cone? Fighting for Yankees players who think they are all the rage? Does Jeter tell us that he thinks Tino Martínez is "super smart,quot; and that he has "studied that bulge,quot;? It is a sketch that haunts Jeter to this day, and that in itself makes him worthy.

Best line: (Derek Jeter as Alfonso Soriano's wife) "Jeter doesn't do it for me, it seems that the Rock had sex with a muppet."

Runner-up: "Clarisse, nobody wants to have sex with Chuck Knoblauch!"

2. Jesus visits Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos

Because is good: The juxtaposition of Taran Killam's eager and dazzling Tebow and the cool, laid-back Jesus, played by Sudeikis, is a match made in comedy heaven (pun).

Best line:

(Andy Samberg, as kicker Matt Prater): "Wow. Are you praying to me? I didn't know."

(Sudeikis, like Jesus): Well yes. You know, that's because, uh, I'm not in everyone's face about it.

1. Digital shorts & # 39; SNL & # 39; – United Way

Because is good: Peyton Manning offers not only the performance of a lifetime, but also "SNL,quot; performance of all time. He throws soccer balls at children and teaches them how to get into a car and hit women. Spend time with your children so you don't have to. The former quarterback has appeared on the show many times, but of all his work, this is by far the best. The sketch begins normally and slowly turns into Manning becoming a selfish jerk with a grim criminal past. Comedy at its best.

Best line: (Manning, talking to the kids while they drink a beer) "Okay, now I'm going to kill a snitch. I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no."