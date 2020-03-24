The Bangui Witch Hunt | Central African Republic

%MINIFYHTMLd10e1a26fc056abf0a6a69b8d6f19c5911% %MINIFYHTMLd10e1a26fc056abf0a6a69b8d6f19c5912%

Bangui, Central African Republic – For the past eight years, the Central African Republic (CAR) has been the scene of a brutal civil war that has left its economy in ruins, its institutions in ruins, and its people traumatized.

Laurent Gomina-Pampali, a The professor at Bangui University, who was previously the country's foreign minister, minister of human rights and minister of justice, believes that this disintegration of the country's social fabric is responsible for a growing phenomenon: the witch-hunt.

%MINIFYHTMLd10e1a26fc056abf0a6a69b8d6f19c5913% %MINIFYHTMLd10e1a26fc056abf0a6a69b8d6f19c5914%

Older people, usually women, are increasingly accused of practicing witchcraft and killed for it.

%MINIFYHTMLd10e1a26fc056abf0a6a69b8d6f19c5915% %MINIFYHTMLd10e1a26fc056abf0a6a69b8d6f19c5916%

Often the allegations come from the families of the accused.

"The accusation of witchcraft is a sentence without appeal," explains Nadia Carine Fornel Poutou, president of the Association des Femmes Juristes de Centrafrique, an association of lawyers and defenders in CAR. "The Central African penal code cannot establish what witchcraft is. Being a mystical matter, the authorities do not intervene."

As a result, defendants have only two ways to survive such an accusation. The first is to lock themselves in their homes and wait to be forgotten. The second is to try to be taken to prison.

In Bimbo, a women's prison in the capital, Bangui, many of the detainees are there voluntarily; some because they are fleeing the accusations of witchcraft.

But, explains Fornel Poutou, if being imprisoned helps save them from being killed, it also exposes them to other dangers. "Someone accused of witchcraft may be a victim of violence by prison guards and other detainees," she says.

Nathalie Koutou is the head of the psychiatry department at Bangui General Hospital and says that the tens of thousands of people who suffer trauma as a result of the conflict are particularly susceptible to accusations of witchcraft. But there is little the hospital can do to help. "We have a single psychiatrist for the entire country (of 4.5 million people) and the cases are increasing," he explains.

For people like Kamer Gabriel, an elderly man accused by one of his children, there is little help available. "We are alone. We are left alone. I am afraid. I cannot even leave the house," he says. "If I'm still alive, it's only because my nephews decided to live with me."