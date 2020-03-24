The ACM 2020 Awards get a new September date for the postponed show

%MINIFYHTML3f249db3619197a8e36b7a80ce0ef79411% %MINIFYHTML3f249db3619197a8e36b7a80ce0ef79412%

Keith Urban is still booked as the host for the awards ceremony that would originally take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5, while his venue would be revealed soon.

The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards have been rescheduled for September after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Keith Urban planned to host the awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5, but, after the U.S. President Donald Trump declared the Covid-19 outbreak as a national emergency earlier this month, organizers decided to unplug the event.

Since then it has been confirmed that the show will now take place on September 16 with representatives from ACM and Dick Clark Productions, adding that the venue will be revealed soon, along with an initial roster of artists, Variety reported.

The announcement indicates that the show may not take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, as it has been for several years. However, the 15-time ACM winner and 2018 Urban Entertainer of the Year Award winner is still booked as a host.

Maren morris Y Thomas Rhett They are among the top nominees for MCAs, with five nods each.