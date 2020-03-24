The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed until 2021

%MINIFYHTML787d0751bcef54c0e8f14b8c78e98c0c11% %MINIFYHTML787d0751bcef54c0e8f14b8c78e98c0c12%

The 2020 Summer Olympics, to be held in Tokyo in July, were postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed the move on Tuesday after discussions between its president Thomas Bach, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the organizers of the Games.

It means that for the first time since World War II, the Olympic Games will not take place as planned.

The spread of COVID-19 halted the sport worldwide and it became clear that the July 24 start date for the Olympics was too close for comfort.

A statement issued by the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee said: In the current circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO (World Health Organization), the President of the IOC and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that The XXXII Games The Tokyo Olympics must be rescheduled for a date after 2020, but no later than the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics and the international community.

The IOC statement came shortly after Abe's office tweeted to announce the news.

"After his telephone conversations with IOC President Bach, Prime Minister Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two agreed that the Tokyo Olympics would not be canceled and that the games will be held in the summer of 2021," It is read in the tweet.