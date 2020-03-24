The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed

%MINIFYHTMLcd79065860871af5d04a4dbbedf48b8a11% %MINIFYHTMLcd79065860871af5d04a4dbbedf48b8a12%

The 2020 Summer Olympics, scheduled to open in Tokyo on July 24, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The games will be rescheduled, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It is the first time in its 124 years of modern history that the Olympic Games have been moved or delayed during peacetime.

"We have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held no later than the summer of 2021," Abe said, according to the Wall street journal.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organizers of the Tokyo Games were under increasing pressure to cancel the games this year. The IOC and organizers had long insisted that the games continue as planned. But Canada and Australia said they would not attend the Tokyo Games if they progressed as scheduled this year, while the United Kingdom and the US. USA They have expressed a wish for a delay.

The Summer Olympics were canceled three times before, in 1916, 1940, and 1944, and the Winter Games were canceled twice, in 1940 and 1944, during the World Wars. The 1920 Summer Olympics were held in Antwerp, Belgium, from April to September at the end of the 1918 influenza pandemic. The 2016 Summer Olympics were held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, despite the outbreak of the virus. of Zika transmitted by mosquitoes. However, unlike the Zika virus, the new coronavirus can be easily transmitted from human to human.

The financial impact of today's decision is unknown. By some estimates, Japan had invested between $ 32 billion and $ 41 billion to build competition venues and expand hotel capacity. The Tokyo Games were expected to attract around 10,000 athletes and 500,000 international visitors. Local companies, both large and small, were expecting record profits this year. Now, they face the possibility of financial ruin after long suffering under a pandemic that has kept foreign and local tourists at home.

Before the Olympics, concern over the spread of the new coronavirus led to the cancellation or postponement of the NBA, NHL, English Premier League, and Euro 2020 tournament, in addition to events such as Coachella, SXSW, Mobile World Congress, and the Geneva. Car show.