The 2020 Summer Olympics fell back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed to postpone the 2020 Olympics for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The games were to be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, but in recent days several sports officials involved in the event, including IOC member Dick Pound, suggested that the postponement was inevitable as the pandemic worsens across the country. world.

According to the BBC, speaking to journalists on Tuesday, March 24, Abe announced that he and IOC President Thomas Bach had agreed to delay the event, a move officially confirmed by the IOC.

"I proposed to postpone about a year and President Thomas Bach responded with a 100 percent agreement," said the Japanese leader.

In a statement posted on their website, IOC members confirmed that the games would be delayed until the summer of 2021, "to safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics and the international community."

They added that they hoped the games would become a "beacon of hope" and "the light at the end of the tunnel" for people around the world as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time the Olympic Games have been postponed, although the event was canceled during the two world wars.