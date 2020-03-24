Thankful ex-husband Eva Amurri is helping after giving birth to her third child

%MINIFYHTMLbd29455eb382f3f3de184f35bf71024a11% %MINIFYHTMLbd29455eb382f3f3de184f35bf71024a12%

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Opening up about her postpartum life a week after welcoming a baby, Susan Sarandon's daughter admits she has to remind herself to "slow down and take it easy."

Eva Amurri She is trying to "take it easy" after the arrival of her third child, after suffering postpartum complications.

The 35-year-old actress visited Instagram over the weekend (March 20) to update fans a week after the birth of her son Mateo, detailing her busy schedule as a new mother of three.

"One week (one day late … which is good enough for a third child) Mateo is eating like a champion, sleeps for 3-4 hours, cries, defecates, hiccups and steals our hearts with his big eyes blue, "she wrote next to a picture of her baby. "He knew we would love him deeply, but he didn't know how quickly life would be unimaginable without him. Dive into the impermanence of all things in Newborn, smelling a lot of baby scent and thanking my lucky stars for this gift from a boy. # HappilyEvaAfter #MateoAntoni #OneWeekOld ".

Susan SarandonHer daughter also shared a post with her two older children, five-year-old daughter Marlowe and three-year-old son Major, noting that she is struggling to stay on top of household chores.

"My house is a disaster," he shared. "The clothes are piling up. Trying to bless and release the feelings of inadequacy that all this gives me."

Amurri also thanked her ex-husband, Kyle martino, from whom she parted last year (19), writing: "I am grateful to have @kylemartino here helping me and for my friends who continue to watch over me. It is a strange time to be safe after delivery."

However, he sincerely recounted the cost that the situation has had on his health.

"Yesterday I exaggerated it and passed out a lot and started bleeding again," he revealed. "It was a reminder to slow down and take it easy, that many things can wait and that I have to be attending to myself right now."