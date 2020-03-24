Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says he is "all in,quot; at health risk to lift social distance guidelines to boost the economy

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – On Monday, Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick insisted that he is "fully involved,quot; in raising social distancing patterns amid the coronavirus pandemic to get the economy back on track, despite the fact that he and Other senior citizens remain at high risk of contracting the fatal disease.

Patrick, who said he will be 70 next week, said that people like him must weigh the dangers to their personal health that the virus poses with the health challenges of the American economy caused by patterns of social distancing.

“No one came to me and said, & # 39; As a senior citizen, are you willing to risk your survival in exchange for maintaining the America that the entire United States loves for your children and grandchildren? & # 39; And if that's the exchange, I'm in, "Patrick told Fox News.

He added: "My messages are to go back to work, back to life. Let's be smart about it and those of us who are over 70 years old will take care of ourselves. But don't sacrifice the country."

The suggestion directly contradicts the recommendations made by government agencies and public health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged "social distancing," defined as "staying out of places where people meet or gather,quot; and "avoiding local public transportation," even if you don't have any symptoms. virus as a way to slow the spread of the disease. The CDC has recommended that meetings of 50 or more people not be held for eight weeks and that adults 65 and older stay home, if possible.

The CDC reports that 8 out of 10 coronavirus deaths reported in the US USA They are among adults over 65 years old.

State health officials reported more than 100 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day on Monday for the first time since the outbreak, according to a CNN Health count, surpassing 500 total deaths across the country.

Still, Patrick's comments echo a growing desire among some Republicans, including President Donald Trump, to soften the guidelines that have closed businesses and kept workers at home.

"Our country was not built to be closed. This is not a country built for this. It was not built to be closed," the president said during a briefing on Monday night at the White House, even as he acknowledged that the effects of the coronavirus are likely to worsen.

In response to Trump's comments, Patrick said he talks to businessmen "all the time,quot; and that his "heart is touched tonight by what I heard the president say because we can do more than one thing at a time."

In Texas, counties across the state are expected to announce their own "shelter-in-place,quot; orders Tuesday to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The Dallas County order went into effect Monday night.

There are currently more than 350 reported cases of COVID-19 in Texas and nine deaths.

North Texas leaders sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott, calling for a "shelter-in-place,quot; across the state as the number of cases continues to increase at a rapid rate. Abbott is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on the state of the fight against COVID-19.

