Terrence McNally died of coronavirus-related complications

The Tony Award-winning playwright and screenwriter, a lung cancer survivor, passed away at the age of 81 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida.

Tony award-winning playwright and screenwriter Terrence McNally He has died of coronavirus-related complications.

The 81-year-old lung cancer survivor passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in his native Florida on Tuesday, March 24.

Nicknamed "the bard of American theater," McNally collected the 2019 Tony Award for Life Achievement and the 2019 Playwrights Guild Achievement for Life Award.

He was also inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters and into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1996.

McNally collected the Tony Awards for Best Game for "Love! Valor! Compassion!" and "Master Class", and the best book of a Tony musical for "Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime".

He also claimed an Emmy Award, four Drama Desk Awards, and two Obie Awards for his work.

In 1998, McNally received an honorary degree from The Juilliard School and another from New York University in 2019.