telecoms news: SoftBank to buy back $ 41 billion in assets to cut debt – Latest news

Japanese telecom and technology company SoftBank said Monday it plans to buy back up to 4.5 trillion yen ($ 41 billion) of its assets as it seeks to cut its gigantic debt burden.

Company founder Masayoshi Son said the move reflected "the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business."

Tokyo-based SoftBank will buy up to 2 trillion yen ($ 18.1 billion) of its shares, Son said in a statement. Previously, SoftBank announced a share buyback of 500 billion yen ($ 4.5 billion).

Acting at a time when the coronavirus outbreak has increased uncertainty in many industries, the company said it will spend the remaining 2.5 trillion yen on debt repayments, repurchase of bonds and increase its cash reserves.

The company said it believes its shares are 73% undervalued to their "intrinsic value."

SoftBank Group Corp.'s share price rose 18.6% on Monday to 3,187 yen ($ 28.87).

Son said the stock purchases amount to less than a fifth of the company's total assets, while significantly reducing debt. The total of 5 trillion yen ($ 45.5 billion) in shares to be repurchased over a year represents 45% of the company's total shares and will be withdrawn, he said.

SoftBank's earnings fell to 55 billion yen ($ 500 million) in the last quarter after posting losses of 700 billion yen ($ 6.4 billion) in the July-September quarter. The damage largely came from its Vision Fund, created to invest in startups like WeWork office share space company and Uber company.

The reputation of the Vision Fund, which started primarily with Saudi money, suffered in 2018, following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The fund has been investing in various companies, solar projects, and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the company's challenges, WeWork's SoftWank bailout last year. That invited scrutiny after WeWork, which advertises itself as a technology and real estate company, canceled an initial public offering.

The company said Monday it plans to improve its governance by asking an independent search company to find up to three candidates to become independent board members for approval at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders.

SoftBank has powerful companies under its wing, including Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce, retail and net conglomerate, Yahoo! Japan and the British company IOT Arm.

SoftBank's expanding businesses include Uber and the humanoid Pepper speaks of.

