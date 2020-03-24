Taylor Swift's publicist talks about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call

Taylor Swift's publicist came out to the recently reappeared phone called between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, where the former asked permission to use her name in a song called "Famous."

When the song was finally released, it caused a lot of controversy because Taylor said she never agreed to the lyrics, while Kim and Kanye claimed they did. ME! Online he picked up the statement from Taylor's publicist, where he continued to defend the Tennessee native.

As Swift fans know, the lyrics referred to Taylor as a "b * tch," which was the part of the lyrics the singer-songwriter disagreed with. Swift has repeatedly denied knowing about the lyrics, while Kanye claims he did agree with her, though he never revealed that the aforementioned curse word would be included.

In 2016 Tree Paine released a statement claiming that Kanye never asked for his permission, adding that there was never a phone call between the two parties. Obviously, there was a phone call between everyone involved, however the problem, as noted above, was the term "b * tch,quot;.

Last weekend, the entire phone conversation leaked to the Internet, leading fans to believe that Taylor was really telling the truth all along. Later, Kim released her own statement addressing the controversy once again, claiming that she released the clip to show that there really was a phone call between them.

Kim added that no one denied that the word "b * tch,quot; was used without Taylor's permission. Taylor's publicist released the statement today along with a caption that read: "I am Taylor's publicist and this is my original unedited statement."

Paine continued to tweet that when a person leaves a part of a recording, "that's editing." While most are taking sides in the dispute, whether it's Kanye's or Taylor's, some on social media have argued that it was all a lack of communication.

Some users argued that Kanye must not have realized that Swift was so hostile to the word, "b * tch,quot;, that it is more common in the hip-hop community and apparently less offensive.



