Taylor Swift's publicist responds to Kim Kardashian's claims

Taylor Swift is sharing her "unedited" statement regarding the infamous Kanye West phone call.

Over the weekend, the full version of that much-hyped conversation between Swift and West leaked online, four years after artist's wife "Follow God,quot; posted clips of the conversation on Snapchat, Kim Kardashian. During the conversation, West talked to Swift about a song he was preparing to release called "Famous." In the song, West has a line that says, "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."

Over the years, Swift has maintained that she never realized that "I made that famous bitch lyrics," while West claimed they discussed the lyrics.

In 2016, Swift's publicist Paine Tree released a statement, sharing, "Kanye did not ask for approval, but instead asked Taylor to release his 'Famous' single on his Twitter account. She declined and warned him about releasing a song with a such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor never became aware of the actual handwriting, & # 39; I made that bitch famous & # 39; ".