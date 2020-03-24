Taylor Swift's publicist responds to Kim Kardashian's claims

Taylor SwiftAdvertiser is sharing her "unedited,quot; statement regarding the infamous Kanye West phone call.
Over the weekend, the full version of that much-hyped conversation between Swift and West leaked online, four years after artist's wife "Follow God,quot; posted clips of the conversation on Snapchat, Kim Kardashian. During the conversation, West talked to Swift about a song he was preparing to release called "Famous." In the song, West has a line that says, "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."
Over the years, Swift has maintained that she never realized that "I made that famous bitch lyrics," while West claimed they discussed the lyrics.
In 2016, Swift's publicist Paine Tree released a statement, sharing, "Kanye did not ask for approval, but instead asked Taylor to release his 'Famous' single on his Twitter account. She declined and warned him about releasing a song with a such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor never became aware of the actual handwriting, & # 39; I made that bitch famous & # 39; ".
After the extended version of the call launched online over the weekend, social media users noted that the line in question was never discussed, prompting many to side with Swift and trigger a hashtag. #KanyeWestIsOverParty.
On Monday, Swift turned to social media to post about "what really matters," encouraging fans to donate to help the Coronavirus relief efforts.
"Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that he was telling the truth all the time about * that call * (you know, the it was illegally recoded that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. "
Swift then joined Feeding America and added: "The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations that I have been donating to. If you have the ability to do so, join me in donating during this crisis."
After seeing Swift's response, Kardashian turned to Twitter to share a series of messages.
". @ taylorswift13 has chosen to revive an old exchange, which right now feels very selfish given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now," Kardashian said. wrote. "I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to comment right now, but because she continues to talk about it, I feel like I have no choice but to answer because she's really lying. "
"To be clear, the only problem I had regarding the situation was that Taylor lied through his publicist who said that 'Kanye never called for permission …' They spoke clearly, so I let everyone see it. No one ever denied the word & # 39; bitch & # 39; was used without their permission, "Kardashian continued. "At the time they spoke, the song had not yet been fully written, but as everyone can see on the video, she manipulated the truth of her actual conversation into her statement when her team said she had rejected and warned her about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. "
"The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation," added the founder of KKW Beauty.
Stephane Cardinale – Kevin Mazur-Taylor Hill / GettyImages
"I never edited the footage (another lie). I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point, and the full video that was recently leaked doesn't change the narrative," added Kardashian. "To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his journey and musical process, just as he did recently through his documentary."
"Kanye has documented the making of all of her albums for her personal archive, however, she has never released any for public consumption and the call between the two would have remained private or would have gone to waste if she hadn't lied and forced me to defend it, "he said. "This will be the last time I speak about this because, honestly, nobody cares. I'm sorry to bore you all with this. I know everyone is dealing with more serious and important issues."
In response to Kardashian's tweets, the Swift publicist shared her original statement.
"I'm a publicist for Taylor and this is my original, UNEDITED statement," Paine tweeted. "By the way, when you get parts out, that's editing."
Paine also added: "P.S., who did they bother to shoot that video?"
