Taylor Swift's publicist follows Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over a leaked phone call

Defending the singer of & # 39; Look what you made me do & # 39; After Kim denied she and her husband edited the phone call, Tree Paine suggests that the couple angered someone who later leaked the full video.

After both Taylor Swift Y Kim Kardashian spoke on the leaked phone call with Kanye West, now it's the turn of the pop superstar publicist to evaluate it. On Tuesday, March 24, Tree Paine went to his Twitter page to defend his client and applaud the reality star.

Citing Kim's claim that she and Kanye never edited a portion of the phone call the couple first shared in 2016, Tree wrote: "I am Taylor's publicist and this is my original, UNEDITED statement. By the way, when you remove parts that's editing. " He went on to ask, "P.S., who did you bother to leak that video?"

Tree also republished his original 2016 statement in which he claimed that Kanye never asked for his approval on the lyrics that included references to the "Lover" singer, but only asked Taylor to release the single on his Twitter page.

Taylor and Kanye's feud was rekindled in 2016 after the "Black Skinhead" spitter included the lyrics, "I did that fucking famous," in their song "Famous." Taylor felt disrespected and called him for it, but Kanye and his wife Kim insisted that the 30-year-old singer / songwriter had given her permission. Kim even posted a video of her phone call and called Taylor "snake."

However, the full version of the phone call seemed to support Taylor's claim. In response to the leaked video, the pop-turned country star said in her Instagram Stories that she only proves "that she was telling the truth all the time about * that call *." He also emphasized that the call "was illegally recorded," "edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years."

Kim then shot Taylor on Twitter, calling her out for her selfish comments amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reality TV star continued to accuse Taylor of lying that Kanye never asked him for permission to release the song.

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian He also chimed in, praising the would-be lawyer for writing, "I was just about to go to sleep but then I saw my sister post a couple of tweets … Kim is my lawyer for life!" !!! My sister and my lawyer. "