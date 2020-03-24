Taylor Swift's best friend Todrick Hall criticizes Kim Kardashian in explicit speech

Todrick Hall is taking sides in the fight between Kim Kardashian Y Taylor Swift.

Last week, never-before-seen images of Taylor and Kanye WestThe infamous 2016 phone conversation leaked onto the Internet. At first, all parties involved were silent on the subject, but eventually the pop star broke her silence.

On Monday afternoon, Swift went to Instagram to say, "Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video, proving that I was telling the truth all the time about * that call * (you know, the only one that was illegally recoded that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. " He joined Feeding America and the World Health Organization, organizations that help people affected by the coronavirus.

In response, Kardashian accused Swift of "lying,quot; and manipulating the situation.