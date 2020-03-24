Taylor Swift's best friend Todrick Hall criticizes Kim Kardashian in explicit speech

Todrick Hall is taking sides in the fight between Kim Kardashian Y Taylor Swift.
Last week, never-before-seen images of Taylor and Kanye WestThe infamous 2016 phone conversation leaked onto the Internet. At first, all parties involved were silent on the subject, but eventually the pop star broke her silence.
On Monday afternoon, Swift went to Instagram to say, "Instead of answering those who ask how I feel about the leaked video, proving that I was telling the truth all the time about * that call * (you know, the only one that was illegally recoded that someone edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters. " He joined Feeding America and the World Health Organization, organizations that help people affected by the coronavirus.
In response, Kardashian accused Swift of "lying,quot; and manipulating the situation.
Now friends and fans of all the people involved are taking sides in this ongoing contest. Khloe Kardashian He voiced support on Twitter for his "f-king attorney for life."
On the other side of the debate is Todrick Hall, The famous friend and fervent supporter of T. Swift. On Instagram, he shared a series of messages that dragged Kim, whom he calls a "stubborn, authorized and stubborn little fool."
"After You Lightning J video and publicly document every crack in your vagina … I very much doubt you are ashamed NOW to answer this, "he says in his IG story. He also claims to be a lover Kris JennerThe entire phone call "probably leaked,quot; to itself.
As for the phone call, Todrick says the video speaks for itself. "I was clearly uncomfortable with the situation and after you publicly embarrassed someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be through the administration or some legitimate form of professional contact."
He continues, "1. No one would ever give permission without listening to the song. If they had time to lightly record all this footage, they would have time to send an email with the finished product for approval once the song is finished. 2 "They didn't mention that they were going to have a life-size nude NUDE figure of Taylor in bed with Kanye in the video."
Todrick criticizes Kim for comparing the video of the phone call with Taylor's American Miss documentary, especially since Taylor asked for her consent before filming anyone.
He admits that on one occasion when he met Kim, he was "kind,quot;, but asks him to "improve,quot; in the way he manages this ongoing contest, since she is setting an example not only for her children but for anyone who is a witness of this debacle.
She also argues that there was little or no consequence for Kanye, while Taylor was plagued by people who sent her the "snake emoji,quot; and harassed her online at the "highest level."
When he begins to finish his discussion, the interpreter explains that he is on Instagram because he could not "wait,quot; and let Taylor's name be dragged through the mud. He shares: "It's not great and putting it in the situation, I don't think it would either."
Todrick finally removed the heated statement and NSFW from his profile.
