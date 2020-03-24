Taylor Swift emphasizes that she told "the truth all the time" after Kanye West's call was completely leaked

%MINIFYHTMLc7f655dec0014cf0cdd323b88034fc4f11% %MINIFYHTMLc7f655dec0014cf0cdd323b88034fc4f12%

WENN / Attaches

Insisting that the phone call with rapper & # 39; Black Skinhead & # 39; It was & # 39; edited and manipulated to frame me & # 39 ;, & # 39; the & # 39; I! & # 39; Hitmaker urges his fans to focus on & # 39; what really matters.

Up News Info –

Taylor Swift has broken his silence after his infamous phone call with Kanye West completely leaked. The 25-minute video of the call seems to back up the story of the pop superstar turned country, and now she has insisted that she has been honest all along.

The 30-year-old singer turned to Instagram Stories on Monday, March 23 to address the leaked phone call, saying he only proves "that he was telling the truth all the time about * that call *." She emphasized that the call "was illegally recorded," "edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family, and my fans in hell for 4 years."

%MINIFYHTMLc7f655dec0014cf0cdd323b88034fc4f13% %MINIFYHTMLc7f655dec0014cf0cdd323b88034fc4f14%

But instead of continuing the discussion on the leaked call, Taylor asked her fans to focus on "what really matters," which is to help each other during the coronavirus crisis. In his next post, he urged people to donate to organizations in need during this time.

%MINIFYHTMLc7f655dec0014cf0cdd323b88034fc4f15% %MINIFYHTMLc7f655dec0014cf0cdd323b88034fc4f16%

Taylor Swift is directed to a leaked phone call with Kanye West.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding American are some of the organizations that I have been donating to. If you have the ability to do so, join me in donating during this crisis," he wrote.

The singer urges her fans to donate at this time of crisis.

Taylor and Kanye's feud was rekindled in 2016 after the "Black Skinhead" spitter included the lyrics, "I did that fucking famous," in their song "Famous." Taylor felt disrespected and called him for it, but both Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian He insisted that the pop superstar had given him his permission. Kim even posted a video of her phone call and called Taylor "snake."

However, the full version of the phone call revealed that Kanye never told Taylor about the infamous line, although he did say he was going to include the line, "I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex," and Taylor approved of that. . .

Before addressing the leaked phone call in the Instagram Stories, Taylor reacted to the matter by giving him “ I like & # 39; & # 39; to the Tumblr posts that sided with her. A Tumblr post that she liked to read, "Taylor told the mood to the truth." He also approved another publication that said: "How do I sleep at night knowing that we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it."

Meanwhile, Kanye's wife Kim apparently addressed the leaked call while liking a tweet that said, "The video didn't show anything new. We all knew it. I'm so confused right now."