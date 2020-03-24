Tarrant County Officials Announce "Stay Home,quot; Orders to Combat Coronavirus Spread – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County officials announced a "stay home,quot; order Tuesday to combat the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley are holding a press conference to announce these new measures as a way to keep residents inside. from their homes.

The new orders are an extension of the current disaster declaration currently in effect for the county, which already limits meetings and closes venues like gyms, clubs, and restaurant areas.

A "stay home,quot; order means that residents would be prohibited from leaving their homes unless they perform "essential activities," such as grocery shopping or jobs. Exceptions also include exercising outdoors or going out for health reasons.

On Sunday, Dallas County became the first county in North Texas to issue this type of order as cases have grown rapidly.

Other counties like Collin and Denton are expected to make the same announcements about the "stay home,quot; orders on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

