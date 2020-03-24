Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso supports his fans with helpful crisis advice: "Are we in a recession?"

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso has posted several financial tips on his social media account. It was also starting to offer support to youth and students, but the coronavirus pandemic put all of this on hold.

On the other hand, David continues to offer advice to his followers in these terrible times when the health system and the economy are severely affected.

Take a look at one of his recent posts on the subject.

‘Are we in a recession? Every 8-10 years, our country experiences a recession, which comes with a significant decrease in economic activity. People lose jobs, companies close, and dark clouds color the horizon. Since the first recession in 1790, the United States has always been able to come out of a recession to become bigger, better, and stronger afterward. This time it will be no different. And when this dark time ends, we will again be bigger, better and stronger. "Without experiencing darkness, we would never have a true appreciation for light," David wrote in his post on his social media account.

A commenter said: ‘Facts. I'm glad you gave the true definition of a recession. "

Someone else said, "I'm ready this time. I was too immature to know what was happening in 2008, but oooooh chili when the pendulum swings this time …"

A follower thanked David and said: ‘Thank you very much for your beautiful explanation and kind encouragement. Most of us are very scared, but it is very helpful to hear from people as knowledgeable as you that we will be fine. "

Another follower said: ‘Thank you very much for this information! No one ever explained it so well "and someone said," Thank you, David, for educating us by wishing you and your family the best. ❤️ ’

One of David's fans also offered his gratitude and said, "Thank you, I understand exactly now for the way you explain it, so thank you again, please make more videos and stay on top of the economic side of this disaster."

David recently shared another helpful post on the economy during this pandemic.



