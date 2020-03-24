Tamar Braxton tags Mariah Carey, Adrienne Bailon, and others in Singing Challenge

Tamar Braxton can sing! And on his Instagram, the star tagged several high-profile celebrities in a singing challenge.

Tamar sang the classic song "He has the whole world in his hands," in a video posted on social media. She captioned the post:

"Even when we don't have ourselves, my dear God, you are the ONLY thing that has us. We depend on you. YOU are the only one who can solve this. Here it is bigger than all of us … BUT you're BIGGER 🙏🏼 #HesGottheWholeWorldChallenge #GodBless #SingForHim, "he wrote.

"Love tagging @adriennebailon, @majorgirl, @tiwasavage, @mariahcarey and @tonibraxton to join this challenge with me! ♥ ️"

Self-quarantining has made celebrities very creative with the way they interact with their fans and with each other. Now, we know that all of these women can get a decent tune, but we wonder if any of them will be brave enough to take on Tamar's challenge.