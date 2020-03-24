Tamar Braxton Showcases Her Voices in a Musical Healing We All Need These Days – Watch the Emotional Video

Tamar Braxton shared a video on his social media account showing his incredible singing talent. People are praising his angelic voice as you will see below.

‘Even when we don't have ourselves, my dear God, you are the ONLY thing that has us. We depend on you. YOU are the only one who can fix this. This is bigger than all of us … BUT you are BIGGER 🙏🏼 #HesGottheWholeWorldChallenge #GodBless #SingForHim. "Tamar captioned her video.

She also made sure to tag her best friends: Con Love tagging @adriennebailon, @majorgirl, @tiwasavage, @mariahcarey, and @tonibraxton to join this challenge with me! ♥ ️ ’

Someone else said: U Ugh! #TamarBraxton is showing and showing their voices! This is definitely the musical healing we need right now. 🙌🏽😩 ’and a commenter posted this:‘ That's what I can say about her, she can actually SANG!

A follower said: ‘OMG. Your voice just sent shivers down my arms. Thanks for posting this. God bless you.

Someone else posted this: "Amazing voice … I needed to hear something positive … amen sista."

A follower said, "Sing because it's just on time. I needed those words for what I'm going through right now." Amen. & # 39;

A fan posted this: "@tamarbraxton I just had chills and the Holy Ghost at the same time!" And someone else said, "This made me cry, beautiful and just in time for my soul." Thank you for your angelic voice @tamarbraxton ".

One of Tamar's followers posted this message: "Today's thought: Faith means you have it in your heart ❤️ before you have it in your circumstances."

Speaking of Tamar's music, NeNe Leakes recently praised his voice and his new song not too long ago.

Fans can't get enough of the friendship of these two, and they made sure to send their love to the ladies in the comments.



