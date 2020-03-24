Tamar Braxton arrives at Tiny Harris, Mariah Carey and her former "The Real,quot; co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton with this spiritual video

Tamar Braxton has decided to close social media with a powerful performance of the beloved song, "He has the whole world in his hands."

The classic spiritual song, which was first released in 1927, is said to have been written by Sergeant Major Obie Edwin Philpot, but there is no evidence to support or deny it.

In the black and white video, Tamar sang enthusiastically and thrilled fans with the emotional words during these difficult times.

She used the caption to ask her good friend, Tiny Harris, Mariah Carey, and approached her ex The real Co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton will record her own version of the song and share it on social media.

Tamar said, "Even when we don't have ourselves, my dear God, you are the ONLY thing that has us. We depend on you. YOU are the only one who can fix this. This is bigger than all of us … BUT you are BIGGER 🙏🏼 #HesGottheWholeWorldChallenge #GodBless #SingForHim Love tagging @adriennebailon, @majorgirl and @mariahcarey to join this challenge with me! ♥ ️ "

Tamar's boyfriend, David Adefeso, had this reaction to the presentation: "Mom !!!" He waited until I ran out to do this❤️❤️. "

Tiny also replied, "Gurllllll what!" However, my favorite vocalist without a doubt !! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 ”

Tamar said to T.I's wife: "She is still my favorite girl PERIOD 😘". This sponsor stated: “Well, the door is closed! Tamar closed it DOWN😍🔥 "I mean, he wanted to participate, but the way you just killed him … nvm 😩🤣🤣🙌🏽🙌🏽. Come on, and Tiny bless us with that angelic voice that you got this baby, yeah .

Another supporter stated: “The only voice that has really made me feel better. 😍🍀♓️Oh my god, this is one of my favorite songs, but she grew up in church and still gives me so much comfort. I am so proud of you for tagging Adrian on this.

This social media user explained: “OMG. Your voice just sent shivers down my arms. Thanks for posting this. God bless you."

This person stated: "I will not mention any name, but she sings much better than many artists … people confuse the vocalist with the performer." And Mrs. T is the complete package. An incredible voice … I needed to hear something positive … amen sista. "

Tamar is a very talented lady.



