SVU Season 21 Update: Prominent Characters Are Coming Back

Law and order: SVU fans could be playing what could have been instead of what could be. Production on the long-running NBC drama was halted (along with most all other television productions) due to the coronavirus while working on episode 21 of that 24-episode order of season 21. With so much uncertainty, still It is up for air if the show will resume production on the remaining episodes. Therefore, SVU executive producer and showrunner Warren leight is informing fans of what awaited the elite detective squad known as the special victims unit.
"Well, believe it or not, Simon's death was going to be reexamined in the end," Leight tweeted.
"Along with the return of two prominent characters from previous seasons. Therefore, we regret not being able to do that episode. The previous three were also in very good shape. So keep going," he said when asked about what he did. I was looking forward to exploring this season.
One of those characters could be Raul Esparzait's Rafael Barba. He previously made a cameo through a video call.
When asked if they could go to season 22,Law and order: SVU It has been renewed until season 24, Leight couldn't say for sure.
"We will use what still makes sense. I think the world will be different by the time we get back on the air, and SVU will have to reflect that," he shared.
Leight's previously shared episode 20 of the series may end up being the finale.
"SVU he had planned to produce 24 episodes this season. Episode 20, written by @JulieMartinSVU and me, directed by @juancampanella may end up being our end. If so, it will be strangely good in that space, with performances by many assassins and (victims) that we have met this season. " he said.
Law and order: SVU It was renewed for three more seasons, along with Dick Wolf& # 39; s Chicago Med, Chicago PD Y Chicago Fire, as part of Wolf's deal with Universal.
"I am pleased and excited that Universal will continue to be our home for five more years," Wolf said in a statement. "This new term agreement complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock a top destination for the L,amp;O and Chicago brands, as well as our outstanding three-year NBC broadcast transmissions in the current four series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, as we continue to produce our current and future series for transmission and transmission networks. "
Law and order: SVU airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLbd74c9955dc2b80d6c6494dd104fe4c317%%MINIFYHTMLbd74c9955dc2b80d6c6494dd104fe4c318%