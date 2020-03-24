SVU Season 21 Update: Prominent Characters Are Coming Back

Law and order: SVU fans could be playing what could have been instead of what could be. Production on the long-running NBC drama was halted (along with most all other television productions) due to the coronavirus while working on episode 21 of that 24-episode order of season 21. With so much uncertainty, still It is up for air if the show will resume production on the remaining episodes. Therefore, SVU executive producer and showrunner Warren leight is informing fans of what awaited the elite detective squad known as the special victims unit.

"Well, believe it or not, Simon's death was going to be reexamined in the end," Leight tweeted.