Suspect who opened fire on officers shot multiple times – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer involved shooting in Dallas has a man recovering at a local hospital.

It was just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to an area near Spur 408 and Kiest Boulevard. Emergency calls had reported a man walking, shooting a gun.

When officers arrived, they said they had located a man on foot, on the north side of the road. According to police, the man began firing a weapon in the direction of the officers, who then responded to the fire and beat the suspect multiple times.

This morning, @DallasPD participated in a shootout with agents involved in Spur 408 and Kiest Blvd. I am thankful that all officers are safe and undamaged. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Ffv0JluwAk – RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) March 24, 2020

No officer was injured.

The unidentified man was stable when he was taken to a local hospital. It is expected to survive.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.