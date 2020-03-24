Home Local News Suspect who opened fire on officers shot multiple times – Up News...

Suspect who opened fire on officers shot multiple times – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Suspect who opened fire on officers shot multiple times - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML55355d447ba0e2b2ffa50988a0979cf211% %MINIFYHTML55355d447ba0e2b2ffa50988a0979cf212%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer involved shooting in Dallas has a man recovering at a local hospital.

It was just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to an area near Spur 408 and Kiest Boulevard. Emergency calls had reported a man walking, shooting a gun.

%MINIFYHTML55355d447ba0e2b2ffa50988a0979cf213%%MINIFYHTML55355d447ba0e2b2ffa50988a0979cf214%

When officers arrived, they said they had located a man on foot, on the north side of the road. According to police, the man began firing a weapon in the direction of the officers, who then responded to the fire and beat the suspect multiple times.

No officer was injured.

The unidentified man was stable when he was taken to a local hospital. It is expected to survive.

Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML55355d447ba0e2b2ffa50988a0979cf217%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©