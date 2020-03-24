Superleague may need a Super Cup-style tournament, says Mikki Austin | Netball News

"If we are at a point where we can go back to some kind of competition, and right now that seems like a big yes, then it might seem like a completely separate tournament, almost Supercopa-style."





The franchise director shared her thoughts on the league's position.

Mikki Austin believes that the Superleague Vitality Netball may have to see something completely separate as a & # 39; Super Cup style tournament & # 39 ;, if the season can be resumed.

Surrey Storm franchise director, head coach and player spoke to Sky Sports News about his perspective on the potential resumption of competition at some point in the future.

The Superleague had played only three full rounds, and two games from the fourth round were also completed, before their complete postponement on March 17.

"We are in unprecedented times, as everyone knows, and frankly, the safety and well-being of everyone involved is at the forefront of our minds," Austin told Sky Sports News.

"As much as we love the sport and want to get back to playing netball as soon as possible, it pales in comparison to what is happening around the world right now."

"If we can go back to playing some kind of competition, then that would be amazing because, at some point, it will be a great encouragement for everyone to have something to look forward to and see through Our screens.

Tamsin Greenway is also unsure if the season can be completed in its current format.

"As things stand, we have no idea what that would look like. In my personal opinion, I think it is a long way from being able to have some kind of competition similar to our current Netball Superleague." .

"I think if we are at a point where we can go back to some kind of competition, and right now it seems like a big yes, then it will look like a completely separate Super Cup-style tournament."

Deconstruct: Mikki Austin Before the coronavirus pandemic, we had a typical day with Mikki Austin and it started with a very early alarm call!

Juggling the roles of franchise director and head coach along with being a player in Storm, Austin highlights the additional complexities surrounding franchise locations and training bases in England.

"We do not own our venues, our venues are universities or exhibition centers. In that case, it is now a government decision and it is our government that must decide when those facilities could be accessible to the public," Austin shared. .

"So we would decide based on that and answer questions like, is it safe for athletes to be there? Is it safe for our fan base to come and join as well?

"So there are a lot of different variables involved: it's not as easy as the league deciding what we want to do. In that case, that's why, for all intents and purposes, it is less and less likely that we can continue or see this season, in my opinion. "

For now, Austin and his teammates at Surrey Storm are training in their own homes, and with their coaching hats on, he's not concerned that his players show lack of diligence.

"As much as physically possible, we ask that you show your sessions once a week to our S,amp;C team so that they can at least sign up, either through a smart watch and to record their workouts or time lapse videos," Austin shared. .

"Our sport is not completely professional in its current state, so there is a lot of confidence in our athletes (anyway) because it is not as if we had contact time with them every day to complete their training in front of us."

"He's making sure that we can maintain that confidence and ultimately it's up to us as athletes to take that on our shoulders. We want to get back to some kind of game in the future, how far (far) can it be." makes sure that we are prepared for that. "

We can confirm that 2 contestants have submitted their attempts 👀👀 14 remaining! Contestants: You have until 6 p.m. tomorrow afternoon to shoot and send your videos! We will launch video attempts in the next few days 👀 pic.twitter.com/ayr0FTOmR3 – Surrey Storm (@SurreyStorm) March 22, 2020

In addition to taking care of the players' home training, the franchise has been helping to keep fans interested and lively on social media with the & # 39; Stay at Home Shootout & # 39 ;.

This was a call for 16 Superleague players to participate in a challenge with individuals who have 45 seconds to shoot 20 socks into a container or basket from a distance of four to five meters.

Austin, who is part of the lineup, joked that this challenge includes VARs to ensure no boards are used.

Joining her, England Roses shooter Eleanor Cardwell, Manchester Thunder head coach Karen Greig and Ella Clark of Loughborough Lightning have signed up.

The competition knocked out videos sent to Storm and released on their official Twitter platform for everyone to enjoy.

The Storm competition is one of a number of things that the Superleague teams are doing to stay connected and support those around them.

The Strathclyde mermaids are posting isolation training on their YouTube channel and their shooter and elementary school teacher, Lynsey Gallagher, helping answer questions about education on their Facebook page.

Saracen Mavericks are telephoning seasonal volunteers and subscribers to lend their support, as is Wasps Netball with their #MakeThatCall initiative.

When it comes to the position and schedule of the competition, the Vitality Netball Superleague board will meet with the clubs again in mid-April. At that time, they will review the situation and share more information or updates.