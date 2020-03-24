Home Entertainment Summer Walker says London On Da Track strangling her was a &...

Summer Walker says London On Da Track strangling her was a & # 39; prank & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Summer Walker has responded to fans who were concerned after seeing her boyfriend London On Da Track drowning her on social media.

"London was playing with all of you, he would never really try to hurt me," she wrote on Instagram Story with a black heart emoji and a facial palm emoji next to the message.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©