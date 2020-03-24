Summer Walker says London On Da Track strangling her was a & # 39; prank & # 39;

Summer Walker has responded to fans who were concerned after seeing her boyfriend London On Da Track drowning her on social media.

"London was playing with all of you, he would never really try to hurt me," she wrote on Instagram Story with a black heart emoji and a facial palm emoji next to the message.

In the video clip, London has his hands around Summer's throat and demands that she "say you love me."

But Summer repeatedly asks him to "stop,quot; and tells her that he is hurting her, but he doesn't let her go and keeps his tight grip around her neck.

"It's supposed to be sexy, it hurts," she says and London tells her it's sexy, but Summer seems to be in a lot of pain to enjoy the experience. Eventually she tells him that she loves him, but he doesn't release her from his grip like a vice. At the end of the video, London seems to tighten his throat even more, but Summer says he was playing.

Everyone convinced?