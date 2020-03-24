Summer Walker has a message for those who think London on the track is abusive: "Ya’ Buggin "

%MINIFYHTML24174b331fd02b4fb033e135f2a5de6a11% %MINIFYHTML24174b331fd02b4fb033e135f2a5de6a12%

Roommates, Last week Summer Walker fans were very concerned about her after a video of her and her producer / boyfriend London On Da Track that showed him choking her. Well, now that a few days have passed, Summer is officially tackling all the fuss online, and she wants to make things clear about their relationship.

Recently, Summer Walker and London On Da Track raised serious concern when the couple posted a video on Instagram of London suffocating them. Many fans were very alarmed by the video, while others noticed that the two of them were just playing around and that he wasn't hurting her.

In the video, London grabs Summer's neck and when she tells him it hurts, he refuses to let go. Then she tells him to stop, but he continues to keep his hand around her neck. It is then when he tells her to say that she loves him, to which Summer responds: "I love you. Get off me. However, he still does not release her and brings her closer to him and says:" Give me a kiss " .

Apparently after hearing all the comments on social media, Summer decided to post the following message on her Instagram stories:

"London played with mistakes, it would never really try to hurt me."

You may recall that Summer and London have had a very tumultuous relationship since they made their initial professional and personal union. They have parted ways more than once and Summer has called London to control in the past.

This is also the reason why his fans were on high alert after watching the video.

Roommates, what do you think about this?