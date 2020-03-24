Summer Walker defends BF London on Da Track after choking on video

%MINIFYHTMLf51c50c61fb653939ebdfb90ce87cb0a11% %MINIFYHTMLf51c50c61fb653939ebdfb90ce87cb0a12%

Her statement prompts some people to compare her to Tina Turner, who claimed that her ex-husband broke her nose, made a black eye and burned her, among other things.

Summer hiker she broke her silence after a video of her boyfriend London on Da Track drowned her appeared online. Taking the Instagram stories on Tuesday, March 24, hit creator "Girls Need Love" emphasized that his longtime producer and collaborator was not really hurt and that they were simply playing.

She said on the photo-sharing platform: "London was playing all of you, he would never really try to hurt me." Alongside the post, Summer added a black heart and a palm-clad emoticon to show how good it was with Internet users.

However, her statement was not enough to convince people that London was not hurting her. Some even made reference to Tina TurnerThe case, in which the "Private Dancer" singer claimed that her ex-husband broke her nose, gave her a black eye and burned her, among other things. "Tina said the same thing about ike," he reminded Summer. "That's what Tina Turner also thought," said another.

"If he were playing he wouldn't have to tackle it," said another, and some people agreed with the user's statement. "Spoken as a true survivor of domestic violence …," one more person chimed in, while another person commented, "But I was suffering, whether it was intentional or not. You said 'it hurts' and he didn't release her. immediately." There was also someone who said, "Low key, it sounds like a battered woman from a Tyler Perry Movie."

Over the weekend, Summer and London made headlines with a video of the latter putting her in a chokehold while the "Over It" singer complained that she was hurt. Despite her complaints, London did not release her and even pushed her with his hand still wrapped around her neck. This caused Summer to scream in pain. The video made many people worry about their well-being.