Summer Olympics postponed one year due to coronavirus – Deadline

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will take place from July 24 to August 9, and will be held next summer, the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday morning.

The Olympic Games have never been rescheduled in peacetime. It is the last and biggest event to bite the dust as public gatherings disappear around the world.

It was not a surprise as the pressures increased amid the global spread of the virus. Several countries, Australia and Canada, had announced that they would not participate and others such as the United States and Germany, along with several sports associations, had asked that the games be postponed.

"In the current circumstances and based on the information provided by WHO today, the President of the IOC and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo should be rescheduled for a date after 2020, but not later of the summer of 2021, to safeguard the health of athletes, everyone involved in the Olympics and the international community, "said an IOC statement.

"The leaders agreed that the Tokyo Olympics could be a beacon of hope for the world during these difficult times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel the world is in today. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will remain in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, ”the statement said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed the delay to reporters after the call with Bach.

"After his telephone conversations with IOC President Bach, Prime Minister Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two agreed that the Tokyo Olympics would not be canceled and that the games will be held in the summer of 2021," said the prime minister's office. tweeted. "

Japan is said to have invested more than $ 10 billion in preparing for the event.

The decision will have a major impact on Comcast, which has rights to the Games until 2023. As the talks grew yesterday, an NBC Sports spokesman said: "These are extraordinary and unprecedented times, and we fully support the IOC decision. to step up. " your stage planning for the Tokyo Olympics. We are prepared to support any decision made by the IOC, the Japanese government and the global health officials with whom they are working in relation to the Tokyo Olympics. "

At a press conference in early March, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said that in the event of cancellation, the conglomerate has insurance and contractual protections.