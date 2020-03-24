Substance abuse counselor becomes the first coronavirus case reported in the Texas prison system – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A counselor working in a Texas prison tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time that the disease caused by coronavirus was reported in the largest prison system in the country.

The substance abuse counselor found that he tested positive for the disease on Sunday after doing "cell-side counseling,quot; at a prison outside Houston last week, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Monday.

The counselor, an employee of the Administration and Training Corporation, received the quarantine order. Prisoners who had "limited contact,quot; with the counselor through "hard-cell doors,quot; are in a restrictive housing unit, spokesman Jeremy Desel said in a statement.

The counseling was carried out through a closed door and involved "no physical contact," Desel said.

The 300-person prison where the counselor worked is in Richmond and houses people with substance abuse disorder.

The counselor passed a "unit entrance exam,quot; last Tuesday before going to work and attending training with other employees at his company. The counselor went home early that day and saw a doctor, who approved him to return to work in the prison, which he did on Saturday, Desel said.

Desel said the counselor did not know he had been tested for COVID-19 before receiving the results. The other MTC employees who were in training with the counselor are also in quarantine and no one who has had contact with him is currently symptomatic, Desel said.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with pre-existing health problems.

