Stunning iPhone 12 video shows design of leaked Apple prototype without notch – BGR

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 is still six months away if everything goes according to plan, but we already know a lot about the upcoming new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models thanks to leaks from reliable sources.

When it comes to the design of the iPhone 12 series, we can expect a modernized version of the iPhone 5 with flat metallic edges, but the front and back will look just like the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 design will include a notch on the screen, however Apple is believed to have tested a prototype iPhone 12 without a notch, and a new video reveals the impressive design.

To Apple's chagrin, we know a lot about the upcoming iPhone 12 series despite the fact that we are still about six months away from seeing the company announce its new flagship iPhone line. Unpublished Apple devices always leak long before they become official, of course, and this year's new iPhone 12 models are no different. As is always the case, most of what we know comes from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He is the most accurate and prolific Apple connoisseur in history, and his record speaks for itself.

According to Kuo, the Apple iPhone 12 design will basically be a cross between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 5. The front will look like the iPhone 11 with a notch at the top of a full-screen design, and the back will have a large square camera with two lenses on iPhone 12 models or three lenses on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In between, the phones will have flattened metal edges instead of the rounded ones we've seen on every new flagship iPhone model since the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released in 2014. Kuo also revealed several new features that will debut in the new models. iPhone 12 as well as something that would have been a big surprise: There will be four new iPhone 12 series phones instead of just three.

That's right, Apple fans, four new iPhones will be released at once. Apple went from a new flagship iPhone each year to two in 2014, and then to three in 2017 when the iPhone X debuted alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. In 2020, Kuo says the company will unveil two iPhone 12 models with different screen sizes in addition to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that we all expected. Here is a graph from TF International Securities showing the breakdown:

Kuo also revealed several new iPhone 12 features such as 5G support and new 120Hz ProMotion OLED displays, but for the purposes of this post, we want to focus on design. Why? Due to rumors from a few different sources, the final iPhone 12 design we've outlined here in this post isn't the only design Apple was considering for the iPhone 12 series.

Apple is rumored to be testing a different design for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro that completely removed the notch. In fact, the company allegedly even went so far as to prototype a full-screen iPhone 12 without a notch. Apple of course still needs room for all the sensors that make up its TrueDepth camera system for Face ID, and in this prototype Apple is said to have made the bezels around the screen a little bit thicker so that all the sensors necessary could fit above the notch. Less screen. We're not sure the design has ultimately been better or worse than the notch on Apple iPhones now, but it doesn't matter because we now know that we won't see any new iPhones with that design this year.

Wondering how the iPhone 12 would have looked without notches if it had gone into production? The ConceptsiPhone YouTube channel has you covered. The channel has just released a new video that shows us what the two new Apple iPhone 12 models would look like with a full-screen design and thicker bezels. A new iPhone 12 model has a 5.4-inch screen and the other has a 6.1-inch screen, just as Kuo reported. They look quite stylish if you ask us, and this could actually end up being our first contact with the iPhone 12S or iPhone 13 series. Check it out in the embedded video below.