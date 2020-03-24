Stock markets raise hopes for a deal with the US USA: live updates

World markets increase due to optimism of a strong response from the United States.

World markets rose sharply in trading on Tuesday as investors sought comfort in measures in Washington to stabilize the affected US economy.

European stocks rose sharply in trading on Tuesday, led by a morning increase of nearly 6 percent in Germany. The increases followed a similarly strong performance in Asia, where the region's major markets posted increases that were among their biggest gains in weeks.

Futures markets suggested that Wall Street would open strongly later on Tuesday.

Markets reacted on Monday to the Federal Reserve's promise to buy as much government-backed debt as is necessary to keep financial markets running. They also seemed to express hope that lawmakers in the United States could bridge their differences and pass a $ 1.8 trillion economic stabilization package.

Other markets indicated greater investor confidence. United States benchmark oil-based futures prices rose 4 percent. The price of the 10-year Treasury note fell, raising yields.