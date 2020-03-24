Stock markets raise hopes for a deal with the US USA: live updates

World markets increase due to optimism of a strong response from the United States.
World markets rose sharply in trading on Tuesday as investors sought comfort in measures in Washington to stabilize the affected US economy.
European stocks rose sharply in trading on Tuesday, led by a morning increase of nearly 6 percent in Germany. The increases followed a similarly strong performance in Asia, where the region's major markets posted increases that were among their biggest gains in weeks.
Futures markets suggested that Wall Street would open strongly later on Tuesday.
Markets reacted on Monday to the Federal Reserve's promise to buy as much government-backed debt as is necessary to keep financial markets running. They also seemed to express hope that lawmakers in the United States could bridge their differences and pass a $ 1.8 trillion economic stabilization package.
Other markets indicated greater investor confidence. United States benchmark oil-based futures prices rose 4 percent. The price of the 10-year Treasury note fell, raising yields.
In Asia, South Korea led the charge, with the Kospi index rising 8.6 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index finished 7.1 percent higher.
The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China rose 2.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 4.5 percent at the end of the trading day.
In Europe, Germany's DAX index rose 5.8 percent. France's CAC 40 increased 4.5 percent. London's FTSE 100 Index rose 3.9 percent.
The report shows that economic activity is plummeting in Europe.
Business activity in the eurozone plummeted in March at record rates, according to IHS Markit surveys.
Provisional data for countries using the euro showed that business activity collapsed, with the Composite Purchasing Managers index falling to 31.4 points in March from 51.6 in February, the largest monthly decline since the collection of data in 1998. Figures above 50 indicate an increase in activity and the numbers below indicate a drop.
"Business activity across the eurozone collapsed in March to a much greater extent than was seen even at the height of the global financial crisis," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. He added that "there is scope for the recession to escalate further,quot; if stricter locks were established to deal with the virus.
Toyota suspends some production, citing lower demand.
Japanese automaker Toyota plans to suspend production at five of its plants in Japan due to "the condition of markets and demand abroad," the company said in a statement Monday.
Toyota said it will shutdown seven of its vehicle production lines for two to nine days starting April 3.
Separately, the company said Sunday that two factory workers at a plant in central Japan's Aichi Prefecture tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that it has temporarily closed the facility and asked for 33 additional workers. self-quarantine.
The pandemic has forced major automakers around the world to change their production schedules due to concerns about worker health, declining demand, and regional blockades that have left workers trapped in their homes. .
Chinese mobile operators lose millions of subscribers.
China's mobile phone operators have been hit by a rare downturn across the industry, a sign of the cost the pandemic has charged to people who can no longer afford what they once saw as a necessity.
China Mobile, one of the world's largest cellular providers, lost more than 8 million users during January and February, the company reported. China Unicom lost 7.8 million subscribers during the same period, while China Telecom lost 5.6 million subscribers in February, the companies reported.
The unrelenting growth of users over the years has served as an economic barometer in China. The number of mobile users in the country is greater than its entire population, with many residents, especially migrant workers, who maintain separate numbers for work and personal use.
According to analysts, the unusual drop in subscribers could indicate the scale to which the outbreak has reduced China's labor market.
"People have lost their jobs, they have to stay home, they have to be quarantined and they have nowhere to go," said Dickie Wong, executive director of research for Kingston Securities Limited. "They have to cancel their mobile subscription services."
The Federal Reserve's rescue plan is undermined by a drumming of bad news.
The Federal Reserve announced a major expansion of its efforts to shore up business and keep markets running. But the brief momentum for Wall Street was soon erased when Washington lawmakers were unable to come together again in a nearly $ 2 trillion rescue package.
Throughout the American business landscape, grim news abounded Monday when the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the country.
Boeing said 70,000 factory workers in Washington state were temporarily inactive after about 30 employees tested positive for Covid-19. Twitter said its revenue would be affected as advertising has decreased. Nordstrom, with its decreased cash, reduced $ 800 million in credit. And General Electric said it would cut 10 percent of the workers in its aviation unit.
The most important factor driving the markets again was Congress, which collided with another wall in its attempt to push through a fiscal stimulus package.
Senate Democrats blocked the progress of the nearly $ 2 trillion government bailout package for the second time as they continued to negotiate for stronger protections for workers and restrictions for rescued companies.
The S,amp;P 500 fell about 3 percent on Monday, adding to a 15 percent drop last week, as traders remained cautious about the Fed's ability to change the trajectory of an economy that appears to be in free fall due to the coronavirus crisis.
While Fox News played down the coronavirus, his boss protected himself.
In the first 10 days of March, some of Fox News and Fox Business commentators downplayed the threat of what would soon be recognized as a pandemic.
Many of the networks' elderly and pro-Trump viewers responded to the president's coverage and public statements with taking the virus less seriously than others.
But an elderly Fox News viewer, a crucial supporter of President Trump, took the threat seriously: Channel President Rupert Murdoch, who was to celebrate his 89th birthday on March 11.
On March 8, when the virus was spreading, the Murdoch family canceled a planned party out of concern for the patriarch's health, according to a person familiar with the cancellation. There were about 20 people on the guest list.
The canceled party is perhaps the most blatant instance of the gap between Fox's globally-minded elite family owners, who took the crisis seriously when reports emerged in January in their native Australia, and many of their nominee stars, who They treated the virus as a political assault on Trump, before zigzagging, along with the president, toward a focus on the magnitude of the public health risk.
