Steph Curry pays the sweetest tribute to wife Ayesha on her birthday

The NBA champion turned to social media to share a really sweet birthday tribute to his wife and mother of their three children, Ayesha Curry! Steph was excited about their relationship and told everyone how grateful she was for it.

As for the birthday girl, who just turned 31, she documented her special celebration, sharing GI Stories that showed her enjoying some tequila drinks and just being happy and loved.

%MINIFYHTMLc92e710add3fb4d9e10ea265f77deaf311% %MINIFYHTMLc92e710add3fb4d9e10ea265f77deaf312%

Naturally, the husband was there by his side while the entire family is still in quarantine like almost everyone else in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Anyway, it seemed like the happy couple really didn't need anyone or anything to be happy on their birthday.

And even before her night, Steph went to her platform to talk about her, telling her followers how amazing her wife was.

Along with a photo of Ayesha blowing a kiss to the camera and another of the two posing silly, she wrote: & # 39; You know what time it is … Today is my baby's birthday 🎉🎊- asking why you are so beautiful even though I know why … "Because God did that to me!" I love you, grateful for you, proud of you, and I will always be grateful that we are together in this. My rock! ❤️’Aww … how cute!

At the end of the day, the pandemic brought the entire family together on Ayesha's birthday, as they were in quarantine and were now busy with their careers.

Anyway, the married couple and their three children had fun inside enjoying a good meal, listening to music and enjoying cocktails.

While sitting at the piano, the chef revealed, "So, for my birthday, I wanted to learn the song 'Westworld.' After a couple of tequilas and sodas, this is what I've learned so far. It's a version, don't judge. Too much. Thank you.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLc92e710add3fb4d9e10ea265f77deaf380% %MINIFYHTMLc92e710add3fb4d9e10ea265f77deaf380%

Well, she was actually very good at playing the piano!



Post views:

3