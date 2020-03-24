Stay entertained as the industry evolves – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe4b6433df26f266add4e8c2e626c1c7a11% %MINIFYHTMLe4b6433df26f266add4e8c2e626c1c7a12%

The new Hollywood podcast of the Up News Info is back, and we're remote! This week, we introduce a different type of episode as we get used to a new Hollywood landscape as we navigate the pandemic.

In the comfort of our homes, hosts Dino-Ray Ramos and Amanda N’Duka along with producer David Janove talk about what we have been watching and binge eating during our quarantine. Some of us prefer to catch up on the TV shows that have been in our queues, like The Morning Show Little fires everywhere and the wildly popular Tiger king while other programs on the menu include trusted favorites like 30 Rock.

With the current pandemic, major industry festivals, premieres and other events have been put on hold and we become poetic about things that might have been in the months ahead. We are trying to understand how this is going to change the industry and how we are reporting on it as we continue to keep hope, happiness and sending good vibes as we transition to a new kind of way to record our podcast. It may be a new approach, but it's the hosts themselves who continue the conversation about diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

Listen to the episode below.