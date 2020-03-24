State corrections that adjust the staffing, inmate populations, to combat conronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLf8a41e0a1c237e026361de62f630208611% %MINIFYHTMLf8a41e0a1c237e026361de62f630208612%

The number of employees in state jails is temporarily decreasing, and parolees who have been arrested for low-level offenses are being released as the Colorado Department of Corrections fights against the coronavirus.

The CDOC announced Monday that it has examined nine inmates for coronaviruses, and six of the tests were negative and the other three are pending. Additional test kits are available to the Corrections Department in case inmates show symptoms of COVID-19.

The corrections department said in a press release that it has been taking proactive steps to stop the spread of the virus in probation facilities and offices.

"It is critical that we make every effort to keep COVID-19 out of our corrections system to protect our staff, inmates, and parolees," said Dean Williams, executive director of CDOC, in the statement. "Introducing COVID-19 into the correction system could have devastating results, so we have taken decisive steps to try to prevent the introduction of the virus, while protecting public safety."

Last week, the Colorado Public Defender's Office announced that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, the CDOC said its additional coronavirus measures will include:

Enroll people in video visit options, including upcoming free video visits.

DOC's headquarters in Colorado Springs has closed and staff will be working remotely.

Staff will be limited in prisons and probation offices, the number of staff will vary based on security levels and programs.

Probation officers will do more remote work while supervising parolees.

A small staff will work at headquarters to "support critical needs that cannot be done remotely."

The CDOC is working to ensure that prisons and correctional institutions are not overloaded at this time. The corrections department is "temporarily suspending arrests of parolees for low-level technical infractions," according to the statement. "This will help alleviate the influx of people to county jails and reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections entering the jail and jails."

House arrests, electronic monitoring, increased interactions of probation officers and treatment referrals will be used, instead of jailing low-level probation offenders, the CDOC said.

Criminals who are considered a risk to public safety will still be arrested. The CDOC is reviewing lists of people incarcerated for low-level probation violations to determine possible releases. Low-level violations could include being unable to find a job, failing to establish residency, missing personal meetings with probation officers, and failing to comply with restitution orders.

The number of prison staff will be temporarily reduced while continuing to "ensure the security and continuity of operations," according to the statement. "These levels of personnel will allow for better social distancing, without creating other security risks."

The release did not give specific figures or estimates on staff reductions or parole violation releases.

The CDOC said it will continue to evaluate its management of inmates in search of other possible ways to make adjustments due to the coronavirus.