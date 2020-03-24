Spotify is revoking support for all third-party DJ apps

Spotify will no longer work with third-party DJ apps as of July 1, 2020. Algoriddim, the developer behind a popular iOS DJ software called Djay, released the news. A Spotify representative confirmed the news to The edge.

"As of July 1, 2020, Spotify will no longer be playable through third-party DJ applications," reads the Algoriddim announcement. "You will still be able to use Spotify on Djay until the end of June 2020. In the meantime, we have introduced new streaming services that will allow you to continue mixing all the great music you love, as well as giving you extended access to new content and features."

This is a huge loss for Djay, who was the most robust DJ app on the market to have Spotify streaming integration. You can still use the DJ app with Tidal and SoundCloud, and the post provides tools for people to transfer their Spotify playlists and tracks to these other services.

Algoriddim integrated the stream with its DJ app long before many other companies. Now, the trend has been on the rise with other DJ software and even hardware in recent years. SoundCloud was integrated with Serato DJ in 2018, Pioneer DJ released a beginner controller last year to stream music and DJing on smartphones, and Denon's Prime 4 standalone player and its SC5000 and SC5000M media players have Wi-Fi and Tidal integration .

The two streaming services that seem to be best suited for such partnerships are Tidal and SoundCloud. Spotify is not currently integrated with much DJ software or hardware beyond Djay, who resolved its official association with the platform in 2014. Pacemaker for iOS uses Spotify integration, and Virtual DJ used to have Spotify integration, but that was revoked. in 2017.

At that time, Virtual DJ said DJ TechTools that "Spotify is no longer available on VDJ 8 as its terms regarding the use of Spotify within professional DJ apps have recently changed." DJ TechTools He noted that there was an existing limitation on Spotify licenses that prevented "streaming or caching of 2 tracks simultaneously."

There is still language in the Spotify Developer Terms of Service on this specific topic. "You may not, and may not, allow any device or system used in connection with the Spotify Service to segue, mix, blend, or overlap any Spotify Content with any other audio content (including other Spotify Content)," according read. .

It is unclear if Spotify intends to change the language in its ToS developer again on July 1, or if it is simply applying the language it already had in place. Regardless, it appears the company is making efforts elsewhere (or perhaps inwardly?), While Tidal and SoundCloud are striving to forge partnerships within the DJ community.