Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for COVID-19

After various celebrities like Luis Sepúlveda, Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Olga Kurylenko, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson were spotted with the rapid coronavirus, now reports suggest that the popular Spanish opera singer, Plácido Domingo, has tested positive.

The 79-year-old singer shared the news on social media and wrote: “I feel it is my moral duty to announce that I have tested positive for COVID-19. My family and I are all isolated for as long as medically necessary. "

%MINIFYHTML118e326e1567c5c22b4534719eda7f5a11% %MINIFYHTML118e326e1567c5c22b4534719eda7f5a12%

Plácido further wrote: "I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping a distance of at least six feet from others, doing everything possible to prevent the virus from spreading and, above Anyway, stay home if you can. Together we can fight this virus and stop the current global crisis, so we hope to be able to return to our normal daily lives very soon. Follow your local government guidelines and regulations to stay safe and protect yourself not just yourselves, but our entire community. " This message proves to be so important at a time when the pandemic is taking over the world. We hope that Plácido Domingo recovers soon.