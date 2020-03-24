South Ute indigenous tribe issues "stay home,quot; notice due to coronavirus

The southern Ute indigenous tribe in southwestern Colorado issued a stay-at-home notice Monday night due to the coronavirus.

"Through the notice, the Tribe reaffirms the importance of stopping the spread of COVID-19," according to a Twitter post. "The Tribe urges all Reserve residents to do their part by staying home unless it is to participate in an essential activity."

Tribe leaders on Twitter posted guidelines on what defines essential activity, as well as shared additional information about the pandemic. Compliance with the notice, at this time, is voluntary.

The 1,064-square-mile South Ute Reserve is found in three counties: La Plata, Archuleta, and Montezuma. The tribe's headquarters are in Ignacio and a seven-member Tribal Council governs the tribe, according to its website. Half of the tribe's population is under the age of 30.