South Ute indigenous tribe issues "stay home,quot; notice due to coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>A look at the latest updates on COVID-19 - The Denver Post

The southern Ute indigenous tribe in southwestern Colorado issued a stay-at-home notice Monday night due to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML529a32a74b07090c8320d380f5cb336113%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here