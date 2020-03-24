South Africans prepare for 21-day blockade as virus cases rise | South African News

The people of South Africa are preparing for a 21-day blockade after the government announced radical new measures to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.

"From midnight on Thursday, March 26 to midnight on Thursday, April 16, all South Africans will have to stay home," President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday night in a televised address to the nation.

"This is a decisive measure to save the lives of South Africans from infections and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of our people," he added.

The announcement came just a few hours after the number of infected cases in the country increased from 128 to 402; just over a week ago, the figure was 62. The increase has raised alarms that a larger outbreak would put the country's health strain under serious stress. system in one of the most unequal societies in the world.

Ramaphosa emphasized that people will still be able to leave their homes to seek medical care, buy food, or raise a social grant.

All stores and businesses must close, with the exception of pharmacies, laboratories, banks, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, supermarkets, service stations and healthcare providers.

Health workers, emergency personnel and security services may work, while Soldiers will be deployed to patrol the streets in support of the police.

A masked newspaper vendor waits to make a sale at the nearly empty Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg. (Denis Farrell / AP)

By imposing the blockade, the government hopes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in populated villages and informal settlements where access to clean water for hand washing may be poor and self-quarantine practices are difficult to apply.

"While this measure will have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be much, much higher," said the South African president.

For a country already dealing with an unemployment rate of nearly 30 percent and low economic growth, the blockade could be disastrous for the economy.

The government said it will create a temporary compensation fund so that companies can avoid having to lay off staff, as well as provide tax relief for small businesses.

Ramaphosa said that a first phase of the government's economic response would include helping struggling businesses and a package of more than 3 billion rand ($ 170 million) of financing for industrial companies.

& # 39; Unique circumstances & # 39;

Commenting on the president's announcement, Mosa Moshabela, dean and director of the KwaZulu-Natal University School of Nursing and Public Health, said the blockade "is an opportunity to interrupt broadcasts," referring to the incubation period for 14 days during which the infection can flare up into symptoms.

"With the extra week as a kind of cushioning, we can ensure that anyone who has been infected before closing will go through the symptoms and will recover within those 21 days," he told Al Jazeera.

Siviwe Gwarube, a member of parliament for the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, stressed that strict measures are needed in the fight against the pandemic.

"As much as we have learned from the global community, the reality is that South Africa has a unique set of circumstances of people's economic social status," said Gwarube.

"There are more than 50 percent who are poor and more than 11 million South Africans are unemployed, so we must be much tougher if we want to flatten the curve."

After reporting its first case of COVID-19 on March 5, the country now has the highest number of infections in sub-Saharan Africa.

South Africa is among the world's most unequal countries, with 1 percent of its income taking home almost 20 percent of all the country's income, according to the World Inequality Database.