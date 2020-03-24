Social media roasting Maple Leafs: "We can finally get some hockey from May and June,quot;

%MINIFYHTML08a27b36b7c6022641211a768f03168311% %MINIFYHTML08a27b36b7c6022641211a768f03168312%

The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost everyone to enter while putting every facet of daily life on hold.

%MINIFYHTML08a27b36b7c6022641211a768f03168313% %MINIFYHTML08a27b36b7c6022641211a768f03168314%

Hockey is no exception: The NHL paused its games scheduled for March 12 and the shutdown is nowhere in sight. Despite the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, people have not lost their sense of humor.

%MINIFYHTML08a27b36b7c6022641211a768f03168315% %MINIFYHTML08a27b36b7c6022641211a768f03168316%

One thing that seems to unite hockey fans everywhere is making fun of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the most active Stanley Cup drought franchise despite representing one of the sport's most feverish fan bases.

It is a tradition that grows with each passing year, and it is something that even COVID-19 cannot stop.

With most people practicing social distancing these days, the phrase has become part of the global lexicon. Naturally, some have chosen to amuse themselves with the otherwise serious term, even using embattled Leafs as a real example of how to properly execute the practice.

I guess my first "social distancing,quot; art project will make Toronto Maple Leafs fans want to keep their distance from me. @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/pRp2axcVGC – Ed Hughes 🏈🏀🥍⚽️🎙 (@Raleigh_Anncr) March 22, 2020

Leafs have distanced themselves socially from the Cup for more than 50 years. – Tej Dhaliwal (@ DrDangles87) March 19, 2020

It burns even more when you realize that the Stanley Cup's full-time home is at the Hockey Hall of Fame, which is about a five-minute walk from the Scotiabank Arena.

As if that wasn't bad enough, several online fans have realized that a resumption of the 2019-20 season means Toronto will be playing games much later than usual. The postseason in the modern NHL lasts until June of each year, but the Leafs have been, um, far from succeeding in modern NHL.

Even when they make the playoffs, which has been a regular in recent years, they rarely advance beyond the opening rounds. The Maple Leafs never played hockey in June, they came closer more than 20 years ago during Mats Sundin-led heyday, but a resumption of the regular season or a direct jump to the playoffs would surely mean summer NHL hockey would take place in Toronto for the first time.

It is a strange possibility that has not been lost on fans.

The NBA and NHL are suspended and Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots. We are about to live in a world where the New York Knicks and Toronto Maple Leafs will play in June and the Buffalo Bills are the team to beat in the AFC East. – Canadian dragon (@majingir) March 17, 2020

The only way the Leafs could play in June – Red (@ kylecalloway20) March 11, 2020