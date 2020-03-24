Smartphone: COVID-19: Chinese Smartphone Manufacturers Close Plants – Latest News

Chinese smartphone makers, including Oppo, Vivo and Realme, have closed their factories pending a new notice from the Uttar Pradesh state government.

These plants are located in Greater Noida, a suburban city in Uttar Pradesh, which is one of the last states to announce a complete closure.

"Operations at our Greater Noida factory have been suspended in accordance with government directive. In addition, all Oppo India employees have been advised to work from home until further notice," the Oppo spokesperson said, Global Times quoted.

According to the report, Vivo's office in India has ordered 100 percent of its employees to work from home.

"Restrictions have been implemented on domestic and international travel, thermal sensing for all people at Vivo facilities, as well as staggered work from home for teams in all functions," said Vivo India.

In addition, Realme has also suspended all its activities in the factories until further notice.

"Realme India has suspended production from its manufacturing operations in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh since Saturday. While this will temporarily affect our inventory and supply on the market for some time, the safety of our workforce is of utmost importance to us. "Realme said in a sentence.

Meanwhile, Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said that its Mi Home corporate offices, warehouses, service centers, facilities and factories will follow orders to close state and union territories.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the number of positive cases due to the coronavirus outbreak has increased to 519 across the country. Kerala, at 87, was ahead of Maharashtra which has reported 86 cases.

