Slim Thug tests positive for coronavirus: "I had masks, gloves, everything and my test was positive,quot;

While there are some theories that famous people lie about having coronaviruses, Houston rapper Slim Thug took to Instagram to reveal that the coronavirus is very real after discovering it tested positive.

It seems like it came as a shock to Chief Hogg, who has documented how careful he has been in his prevention of contracting the highly contagious virus.

Thugga professed that he has worn a lot of protective equipment and practiced social distancing, but he still tested positive.

"As careful as I've been quarantining and staying home, I could have gone to eat something or do something like that, simple things like that. Nothing crazy," Slim Thug said, suggesting ways he could have contracted the virus. I stayed in my truck. I had masks, gloves, everything and my test was positive. "

Slim Thug used his positive diagnosis as a warning to people who express doubts about the severity of the coronavirus.

"Everyone should take these things seriously," Slim Thug told fans. "Sit at home, quarantined. Don't go out for as long as they say. If you have symptoms, you need to have it checked or whatever. "

Slim Thug revealed that he currently feels good, but that was not the case a few days ago.

"I'm fine, I feel fine. I have no problems at the moment," he said. “The other day I had a little fever and a cough. I feel better now, I don't have a fever … I feel like I'm fine, but I better take it seriously. Here it is real, "he concluded.

Slim Thug is just the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. Others have included Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, and Tom Hanks.

We will keep you informed of any updates.