Slim Thug admits having tested positive for coronavirus although he has been careful

%MINIFYHTML2c2c3adfea6d0696ecb108db493debac11% %MINIFYHTML2c2c3adfea6d0696ecb108db493debac12%

Instagram

Advising his social media follower to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, rapper & # 39; So High & # 39; He speculates that he could have contracted the virus when he went out to eat something.

Up News Info –

Rapper Slim bully has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old real name Stayve Thomas visited Instagram on Tuesday, March 24 to reveal the news and urge his fans and followers to "take this seriously."

%MINIFYHTML2c2c3adfea6d0696ecb108db493debac13% %MINIFYHTML2c2c3adfea6d0696ecb108db493debac14%

"As careful as I've been quarantined, staying home, I could have gone looking for something to eat or something, simple things like that, nothing crazy," he says. "I stayed in my truck, I had masks, gloves, everything and my test came back positive."

%MINIFYHTML2c2c3adfea6d0696ecb108db493debac15% %MINIFYHTML2c2c3adfea6d0696ecb108db493debac16%

"All of you should take these things seriously. Sit at home, quarantine, don't go out for as long as you say. If you have symptoms, you need to have it checked or whatever."

The Houston, Texas native goes on to explain that he had a fever and a cough, but he feels much better.

"I don't have a fever or anything like that, so I feel like I'm fine, but you better take it seriously," he adds. "It's real out here."

<br />

He joins a growing list of stars who have tested positive for the life-threatening virus, which includes Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Olga Kurylenko, Placido Domingo, Bon Jovi star David Bryanand ex "game of Thronescastmates Kristofer Hivju Y Indira Varma.