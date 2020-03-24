Six things you didn't know about the episode of basketball game & # 39; The Office & # 39;

It was 15 years ago today, March 24, 2005, that "The Office,quot; premiered on NBC, and fans of the show still watch it and talk about it as if there were new episodes. Nothing less for one of the most beloved television shows of all time.

One of the most prominent episodes of "The Office,quot; is "Basketball," which was the fifth episode of season 1. The episode's title is self-explanatory: all members of the office come together to play a game of basketball. . There are so many great quotes and fun moments from this episode, but there are also some interesting pieces of behind-the-scenes insight that the cast members have shared since it first aired.

We will review some of the remarkable details of "Basketball,quot; that you may not have known. Some of the curiosities provided below are from the "Office Ladies,quot; podcast of actresses Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer (who play Angela and Pam on the show, respectively).

The episode was inspired by a deleted scene.

According to writer and director Greg Daniels' Season 1 DVD commentary, the episode was inspired by a deleted scene from the pilot episode where Michael talks about a basketball game. Unfortunately for us, that deleted scene doesn't seem to be on the internet anywhere.

Deleted pilot scenes were released, but none of them include basketball commentary.

The game was mostly improvised

Daniels created "The Office,quot;, but this episode was actually his television directorial debut. In his DVD commentary for this episode, Daniels said that much of the game was improvised. And while it seems like it all takes place in one place, he says the cast and crew were filmed playing basketball over the course of two days.

The production team simply put together the best scenes for a consistent story. For example, Michael's phrase, "Try not to look too gay on the court,quot; was improvised: Jim's reaction was the real-life reaction of actor John Krasinski.

Another example is when Stanley starts dribbling basketball. Although it was in the script for him not to be good at sports, no one on the staff knew exactly what that meant. The actor playing Stanley, Leslie David Baker, just made that move on his own, according to "Office Ladies."

Brian Baumgartner has real game

Actor Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin on the show, was perhaps the best basketball player on the staff, despite not playing in the television game (actor Krasinski also had basketball experience as a high school player).

"In between takes, Brian Baumgartner was just throwing baskets to the side and he wasn't even in the game, and he's an excellent, excellent athlete in real life, so he was just sinking these triples, one after the other," Steve Carrell said in the Sports Illustrated Media podcast. "And I went up to one of our cameramen and I said, 'You have to film this, just turn on the camera and don't let him know you're filming it. They filmed him sinking one after another after another and put him on the show because it was so ironic.

"Really, the best player on both teams wasn't even on the court and someone you wouldn't necessarily think would be a dominant force in the game." Brian is a great, great athlete. It was just a fun Easter egg, a fun find while we were filming it. ”

The DVD commentary revealed that Baumgartner ended up making 14 shots in a row.

Roy's elbow towards Jim was real and accidental

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/79/b9/jim-the-office-basketball_ljm03fbak0ew1672oc68na9p5.png?t=213574113,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



David Denman (who plays Roy on the show) revealed in an interview with the Boston-based WBUR news station that his elbow with Krasinski was real and actually made him bleed.

While the elbow strike fits the narrative of the show perfectly, Denman says the heat of the moment won him the best.

"The sad part of this is that he was actually actually hit in the face," Denman said. "I nudged him. We worked on my rhythm, pretending and turning. But he got a little closer, and my elbow went up a little bit more. And the adrenaline of the situation, you know, it all ends often." it doesn't work exactly as you plan. And it was too close. And I caught him on the lip, I broke his lip. It's bleeding. That is real blood.

"And they keep filming. And at one point, John says, 'Guys, I'm bleeding. Like, really, can we stop filming and stop this?' And they were supposed to be filming their first poster of what which is the program will be next Saturday. And he cut his lip in half thanks to me. So I don't think John liked the first years. "

"Office Ladies,quot; also addressed this, saying that they had to stop filming after this incident because Krasinski was still bleeding.

Michael made basketball shake on his first try

During the game, there is a time when Michael throws the ball from the bottom and goes over the basket. But while filming this take, Carell made his effort on his first attempt, as revealed in "Office Ladies."

"There is a time when Michael, as a joke, is on the script, he is supposed to throw the ball too far and he does not go in. And then he is supposed to be upset like, 'Aw, I usually do those.' # 39; But the first time, he did it! "

Taking the shot wouldn't fit the story, so it wasn't included in the episode. But NBC put it in the deleted scenes for the episode.

You can see the two attempts below.

Dwight's shirt appears in the next episode.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bf/42/dwight-shirt-basketball_bh3onyq433ns1pc33vz2q1n1a.png?t=218977145,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Dwight wears an interesting shirt in "Basketball,quot; that is never explained during the episode. But in the next episode, "Hot Girl," the shirt's backstory comes into play:

However, fans may not remember this as it is only in one deleted scene. Still, Dwight explains that the woman in his shirt is an anime character named Konikotaka. And for anime fans, no, this is not a real show. Dwight calls her the "most perfect girl,quot; for him in the deleted scene.